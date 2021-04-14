RDE Connect-Free podcasting and streaming software for NT-USB Mini





RDE has released a new software called RDE Connect, a simple and powerful software solution for podcasting and streaming with NT-USB Mini.

With RDE Connect, you can connect up to four NT-USB Minis to a single computer and seamlessly integrate them with video calling and streaming applications to easily record podcasts and live streams.

Key Features Free download version for Mac and PC Connect up to 4 NT-USB Minis to one computer No complicated routing required Broadcast style fader, level metering, mute button and more Unlocks NT-USB Mini, a full-featured recording interface Internal digital signal processing One-click access to power noise gates, compressors, APHEX oral exciters and big bottom effects Seamlessly connect remote guests and integrate streaming applications Automatic mix on all channels, virtual channels for adding music beds and other external audio Minus For very clear and echo-free audio The easiest way to streamline podcast and game audio is easy to use

The combination of NT-USB Mini and RDE Connect dramatically advances a simple solution that allows anyone to create professional-sounding podcasts.

Damian Wilson of RDE CEO.Designed for podcasting

The RDE Connect allows you to connect up to four NT-USB Minis to a single computer. Previously, this required complex routing and complex software to set up, but with RDE Connect it’s plug-and-play.

RDECaster Pro-inspired recording interface with broadcast-style faders, one-click recording, level metering, mute buttons, output controls, flexible optimization and export options for uploading to various podcasting platforms Is equipped with.

2 to easily connect remote callers via communication apps such as Zoom and Google Hangouts and add music beds, stabs, sound effects, recorded interviews, or other audio from external sources There are also two virtual channels (named Virtual and System).

Combining these two virtual channels with four microphone channels, RDE Connect can support up to six podcasters at a time. Mixed-minus signal routing is automatically applied to each channel to ensure very clear, echo-free communication between the host and guest.

Simple streaming settings

RDE Connect is also a powerful solution for gamers who want to simplify their audio settings. In addition to providing a flexible interface for controlling audio from the NT-USB Mini, the RDE Connects Virtual channel provides audio from chat applications such as TeamSpeak, gameplay sounds and other audio sources. Allows streamlined integration.

There are also output controls dedicated to streaming apps such as OBS and Xsplit.

NT-USB mini DSP

The RDE Connect allows you to use a variety of DSP effects with your NT-USB Mini. This gives users access to the noise gates, compressors, APHEX Aural Exciter, and Big Bottom effects that RDE Caster Pro also has.

New accessories

In addition to the RDE Connect, three new accessories have also been introduced.

COLORS is a kit of color-coded caps for NT-USB Mini and color-coded rings for RDE USB-C and USB-A cables. These match the colors of each channel in RDE Connect, so you can easily track who is speaking.

COLORS retail price is $ 19

RDE has also released two new high-speed 1.5m long USB cables SC17 (USB-C to USB-C) and SC18 (USB-C to USB-A) for connecting the NT-USB Mini to any computer. ..

The SC-17 has a retail price of $ 19 and the SC-18 has a retail price of $ 15.

SC-17 SC-18

The retail price of RDENT-USB is $ 99 each.

