Rapid growth in technology and decline in stagnation





Everyone considers technology lean and efficient, but even tech companies lock doors and silos.

From 10-year-old tech companies struggling to revitalize stagnant growth to mid- and early-stage companies experiencing unprecedented levels of demand during Covid-19, all organizations are doing business. It has the potential to expand and improve.

One is the story of two cities that need scale and the other that needs speed. Demand is skyrocketing in some tech companies, and leaders need to navigate the scale. For others, executives know that legacy platforms and rising technical debt are years behind. But these executives are questioning how to speed things up by upgrading outdated tools, systems, and skill sets to accommodate industry integration.

Still, it is possible to have both speed and scale. They are not mutually exclusive. Leaders can and should have both. All of that is a matter of how to unlock them.

Lowest common denominator

From the outside, stalled tech companies and fast-growing tech companies seem to face completely different challenges.

However, these companies share a common denominator. It’s a way to rejuvenate people to drive growth in the most strategically important areas of their business. Employees who have survived huge amounts of change and uncertainty in both types of organizations, especially after burning the platform on Covid-19 and using the horrifying burning platform for 12 months. There is. How well your employees adapt can mean the difference between prosperity and non-survival, regardless of how well your company’s products are in the current situation.

In today’s market environment, innovation is moving at the speed of light and customer preferences are evolving rapidly. Enterprises don’t have the luxury of spending years developing products and launching new distribution methods. If you move too slowly, your growth plan will become obsolete.

For tech companies that are stuck, many obstacles, including strict hierarchies, can hinder change. Department and organization silos. Lack of employee insight into the company’s strategy and how they fit into it. They do not understand the current market environment and are overly dependent on experience. People can’t wonder why things are done the way they are done; legacy acquisitions are never fully realized.

Early-to-mid-term tech companies working on a surge in pandemic-related demand face unique challenges, such as the inability to grow their businesses to meet demand. Come up with a way to keep the traditional processes and procedures. Maintain a culture of speed. And, like a deadlocked company, a lack of employee understanding of the company’s strategy and their role in achieving it.

But tech companies that are stuck or soaring without going beyond the curve will soon face problems. As Peter Drucker once said, the greatest danger in an era of turbulence is to act on yesterday’s logic, not eddy.

Just keep digging to survive

Why do we have to change?

This has worked so far, but why not?

That’s not the way we do it here.

Familiarize yourself with how this acquisition works.

Often, these questions and comments can determine which strategy leaders are pursuing, especially in early-to-mid-term tech companies struggling to keep up with innovation and growing demand. When a company’s revenue reaches $ 500 million, there’s no sudden break. Hairline fractures begin as soon as early and mid-term businesses begin to grow organically and inorganically. One of the barriers to out-of-pocket growth is the inability to focus on what really matters and create clear visibility across the organization using specific metrics that track key growth leading and slowing indicators. That is. Is your team working on two to three of the most strategically important indicators that soothe investors, the board, and potential suitors?

On the contrary, many stalled tech companies are in a desperate gradualist trance. The leaders of these companies continue to delve into survival, rather than creating conditions for their prosperity. Instead of taking steps to achieve dramatic growth, these leaders, who are probably needed to increase customer eye relevance and meet customer demands, are predictable and gradual progress. Often, you set conservative goals that are rooted in.

Simply leveraging agile is a good example of this. Leaders of stagnant tech organizations often turn to this approach in the hope of a panacea and seemingly quick fix, but since Agile is rooted in Lean Six Sigma, transformation efforts are often It brings gradual growth, leading to further frustration and impasse. They need another solution.

Change can be difficult and frightening, especially for leaders who have relied on one way of thinking throughout their careers. But relying on past experience may not help leaders solve today’s problems, and those who succeeded yesterday may not offer the same promise tomorrow. The pandemic made this very clear.

The truth is that our world is changing faster and faster before many of us notice that the ground is moving under our feet. Covid-19 was just a wake-up call.

Recruitment of volunteers

Being able to find opportunities is another thing that can be done against them at a speed and scale that really matters, activating people around those initiatives before the window closes.

Leaders can fall into the trap of using a burning platform to create urgency among employees regarding change initiatives. But the urgency they create is short-lived. Employees can only sprint for a long time before they burn out. Lack of clear communication about change can cast a dark cloud of uncertainty on the organization, making employees afraid of their work and resenting the turmoil caused by change.

Persistent urgency arises from engaging employees in a whole new way, creating goals, clarifying goals, and adopting new thinking. This allows employees across the organization to drive growth in a measurable and scalable way and feel as if they were part of change. Their contribution is appreciated. Providing this kind of flexible framework can produce great results when people are involved in a project, feel connected to their underlying mission, and are free to experiment with new methods. I will.

HMS, a leading provider of payment accuracy and population health care solutions, shares common characteristics with both early and mid-stage companies working on exponential growth. forward. HMS is a 45-year-old start-up, represented by an 82% increase in EBITDA between 2014 and 2020, leveraging all of its competitive advantages of established brands, technology and strong talent. We have succeeded in maintaining a balance that drives significant profitable growth, regardless of industry threats. They relate to the most strategic priorities, as evidenced by a 26% increase in employee engagement surveys of individuals who understand how day-to-day operations relate to the company’s vision. We did this by revitalizing people of all levels.

HMS harnessed the power of an individual cross-functional team chosen for what John Kotter, a leadership and transformation expert, called the Volunteer Army, based on his personal passion and expertise in a particular project. .. Teams are empowered to set their own rules as long as they achieve important goals and show progress quickly. Over 60% of HMS employees contributed to one of these volunteer-based initiatives in addition to their traditional work.

In an established and regulated market, tech companies need inorganic growth as a key element of their strategy. HBR’s research revealed that 70-90% of acquisitions would fail, and HMS knew that acquisition potential was against them and wanted to mitigate any risk. In addition to the traditional integration work after the acquisition, the small team was tasked with creating fast and demonstrable value with the emergence of new technologies and talents. One product line can double its revenue in 90 days and expects to quadruple in the next 12 months. It’s not the number of people trained with new technology or the number of agile trains released, but the number of people who leverage technology and talent to drive material growth.

An uncertain future awaits

It is imperative that the vision and strategy be clearly communicated and open to people at all levels of the organization, regardless of the stage of the technology company. It allows employees to spend a certain amount of time a week working on projects they are passionate about, and welcomes opinions about the opportunities the company may have. It may take shape. To be successful, leaders need to include diverse skills and experience, empowering people to explore possibilities outside of standard working practices and empower teams to make decisions. ..

As we get out of the pandemic, leaders must open the door to their ideas about how businesses should work. A year ago, many tech companies thought they needed to work in the same office for their team to succeed. Covid-19 has erased this idea. From corporate structure to talent procurement to collaboration tools, the world in which we do business is changing, leaving people unwilling to seek new approaches.

Here are some practical tips on how to get started:

Clarity = Speed: When defining what success looks like, make sure it is clear.

Results and Activities: Report, update, and get people to focus on the results you need to see. It’s not an activity to get there.

Engage a wide range of employees in major projects. Ask for their opinions and allow them to test new ideas.

Consider options for more comprehensive talent pools, sourcing methods, recruitment protocols, and business practices. The universal approach no longer gives the best results.

Examine the decision-making structure of an organization. If you’re focused on a small number of people, you can’t scale effectively.

Keep in mind that you should consider all operational practices, including those that seem to work well today.

As the technology industry moves beyond Covid-19, new learning, change, and lifesaving are required. Leaders who guide employees to change and call for ideas and participation do not have to create false urgency. Employees feel urgent every day because of their connection to the company’s mission and their desire to seize the window of opportunity before the store closes.

