Fortnite adds new Chonkers off-road tires





Fortnite fans should find it much easier to navigate the most rugged terrain on the map, thanks to the all-new Chonkers Off-Road tires. Epic Games has released a new trailer that shows how tires work. This makes things much easier for players to move, while at the same time making things even more chaotic. In the trailer you can see several different vehicle types with off-road options such as semis, sports cars and pickup trucks. When the equipment is complete, you will see that the area covered by the vehicle will increase significantly. At the end of the video, you can also see the car driving on the side of the mountain.

The trailer is in the tweet embedded below.

Designed for the harshest driving conditions, Chonkers Off-Road Tires make it easy to move off-road in any vehicle 🚗

Jump into the game and spin! pic.twitter.com/luWKzdxzdu

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 13, 2021

Now that the new tires are available in the game, players can see for themselves if they work as advertised. It’s not hard to imagine the potential impact they can have on the game and how it makes things a little more exciting. On Twitter, many fans quickly pointed out that the tires weren’t perfectly suited to this season’s “primal” theme, but Epic Games doesn’t seem to care, and for most players it should be enough. ..

In addition to the new tires, Epic Games today also announced the addition of Aloy from the Horizon Zero Dawn. Thematically, given the weapons she tends to use, the character is much better suited for Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 6. Alloy will be joining some of the other guest performers of the season, including Lara Croft. In fact, two video game characters will also be in team-up! Limited time mode, set to kick off on April 16th. Readers can find out more about what Alloys and fans can expect from her here at Fortnite.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Have you ever enjoyed the new season of Fortnite? What do you think about the addition of off-road tires? Let us know in the comments or let us know what you think directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp. You can talk about everything about the game.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos