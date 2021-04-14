RDE aims to own a podcasting space with podcasters and a free RodeConnect app for streaming





You have to pass it on to Australian legends with RDE microphones, they aren’t sitting in their hands. After the huge success of Rodecaster Pro audio mixers and podcasting studios, they’re back with something for entry-level podcasters trying to use their computers to record shows and interviews-with RodeConnect. A free app called.

Instead of using one mic for multiple people or connecting two or more mics to a single computer using a complex audio routing system, Rode Connect is RDE’s popular NT- Focusing on USB mini microphones.

And when I say I do it all, hold the people in your hat, this is an epic.

First, connect the NT-USB microphones and the RodeConnect app will display them on the screen. You can then assign them to colors (if you purchased COLORS for NT-USB Mini, you can also match the actual microphone to the colors on the screen.

To identify which microphone is which, tap the microphone on the screen and the light on the front of the NT-USB Mini will flash. Boom – It’s easy.

Then assign the required virtual channels in the mixer. Yes, you can assign system audio to your own channel. You can also assign Rode virtual channels.

Rode Virtual can be the output of a Zoom or Skype call for remote interviews, and at the other end you can send the Rode Virtual mix to the other person in the Zoom call. simple.

It has a mix minus built into every channel to simplify the sound you hear.

All of Rode’s digital processing, including APHEX, noise gates and compressors, is built in for professional sound regardless of setup.

But for me it’s trivial. Get this – Any of the four speakers on your desk can be plugged into the back of the NT-USB Mini to get a full mix, including system or virtual audio from the Zoom caller. You no longer need a headphone amplifier or splitter.

For streamers, you can choose the Rode Connect Streaming input to OBS or other platforms for a full mix output.

All of this is overwhelming for some, and for others it will add new features on the fly. Multi-track recording is also possible, as is the desire of many podcasters who love over-editing shows.

It’s the same as uploading directly to the selected podcasting platform from the RodeConnect app.

Top Work RDE – Top Staff.

