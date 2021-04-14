9 latest hospitals, digital transformation pilot programs for medical systems





JackieDrees-Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Print | Email

Hospitals and healthcare systems across the United States are driving digital transformation efforts by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

According to a report from Becker’s Hospital Review, the following organizations announced pilots of new innovation programs or extensions of existing programs in February and March:

1. The University of California, Irvine has set up a new Innovation Institute focused on personalizing healthcare models using consumer technologies such as wearables and mobile phones.

2. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith have invested $ 1 million in a Student Healthcare Science Innovation Center in the Fort Smith, Arkansas region.

3. The University of Minnesota, based in Minneapolis, has partnered with Google Cloud to create an educational program for students pursuing a healthcare career.

4. The Cleveland Clinic is building a bio-repository that is scheduled to go live in June and hopes to incorporate it into the newly established Cleveland Innovation District.

5. Hollywood Community Health Network, an investment firm in Hollywood, Florida, and Caduceus Capital Partners, an investment capital firm, have collaborated on a new initiative to innovate the healthcare system.

6. Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension, and Amazon Care are founding members of a new healthcare alliance aimed at expanding home clinical care.

7. Washington, DC-based Children’s National Hospital, Virginia Tech, Johnson & Johnson Innovation have partnered to launch a new healthcare technology and research innovation campus.

8. Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida has launched a new Healthcare Innovation Fellowship to facilitate new product development and healthcare intervention.

9. New Orleans-based Oxner Health and Xavier University in Louisiana have collaborated on a new graduate education program aimed at accelerating the career in healthcare technology in healthcare.

Other Articles on Digital Transformation: 7 Recent Medical IT, Innovation Partnerships Amazon Test Voice Technology for Visually Impaired Clinical Research Participants AMA Innovation Division Spins Out Medical IT Practice Management Company: 4 Note

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Are you interested in linking or reprinting this content? Click here to view the policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos