Rodes’ new free audio app benefits streamers and podcasters





Known for its prowess in the microphone world, Rode has been at the forefront of bringing studio-quality recording equipment to the modern world of streaming, podcasting, and vlogging, and making it affordable in the process. ..

Rode Connect is the latest product to accomplish this mission, a free application designed to integrate and mix up to four of the company’s NT-USB Mini microphones into a single computer.

Normally, when recording through a USB microphone, you can only select one USB audio device by default, so using multiple microphones at a time requires complex routing settings and specialized software or hardware.

Rode Connect addresses this issue by connecting up to four NT-USB Mini mics to a single computer for seamless control within the software, including channel mute, level adjustment, compression or noise gate additions. will do so. effect.

There are also two additional channels within Connect called “Virtual” and “System”. The former allows remote callers via apps such as Zoom to have a dedicated channel in the software, the latter allows any audio from the computer itself for sound beds, puncture wounds, or other audio material. Can be used for streaming.

For podcasters, this set of features makes it easy to have four participants in the same room, one remote speaker, and a pre-recorded interview without having to have a dedicated audio interface or a dedicated streaming kit. And it can be controlled at the same time.

caveat

Please note that this software is only compatible with Rodent NT-USB Mini microphones and other USB microphones will not work. Rode said this is because “many of the key aspects of the software (real-time monitoring, compressors, noise gates, APHEX processing, low-latency recording capabilities, etc.) rely on powerful internal digital signal processing performed internally. That’s Mike. “

With this in mind, it’s best to think of Rode Connect as companion software for this particular product (rather than a free audio suite). This gives the user access to many of the “hidden” features of the microphone.

Rode released a product called “Colors” at the same time as the software was released. It provides four sets of color clips for USB-A, USB-C, and NT-USB Mini to help you distinguish between each mic and cable when using all four at the same time. In Australia, the price of this set is AU $ 29, followed by information from other regions.

