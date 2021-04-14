Technological innovation enables a seamless remote work experience for the federal government





Virtual collaboration is now a pillar of federal work

If there is one aspect of remotework that began during the pandemic, it is the use of a collaboration platform.

Because employees work in different remote locations, connecting employees to each other and connecting with customers using an efficient and stable platform will do the job and keep important operations going. Is essential for. Face-to-face contact is important, and the collaboration platform enables contact between employees working remotely.

According to a recent Cisco survey, 27% of civil servants around the world predict that they will work from home at least 4-7 days a month after the office is fully reopened, and another 21% will work 8-15 a month. I expect to work a day. It’s clear that the integrated daily use of the collaboration platform remains here, and of course it is.

Safe collaboration is very important to the federal workforce. Government agencies need to rely on collaboration platforms that provide a set of features alongside mission-critical approvals and certifications, as a significant proportion of employees will remain remote at least part-time when the office reopens.

Over the past year, federal employees have spent countless hours using collaboration platforms for meetings, calling, and messaging, helping them stay secure and engaged and productive.

Throughout the federal government, teams are increasingly relying on these platforms for standards-based end-to-end encryption, real-time data loss prevention, and mobile device security.

Realizing a hybrid workforce with important insights

Part-time remote work within the federal workforce is rapidly becoming the norm, and missions require the use of appropriate tools to support employee prosperity. But what if these new tools help us work smarter?

Understanding how employees spend their time, who they work best with, which meetings they attend, and the percentage of meetings held outside the team’s priority working hours is productive and enthusiastic. A valuable insight into building a successful workforce.

Recent innovations in technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence have made it easier than ever to build a workforce, including internal and remote employees.

Over the past year, telecommuting technology has seen major innovations that will change the workforce for the better. To do this, personalize the collaboration platform to help employees feel more connected in video conferencing, enable network visibility, and provide smart insights into meeting habits and scheduling trends. It is included.

The federal workforce continues to evolve as vaccines are deployed and offices slowly reopen in summer and fall. Remote employees make up a significant portion of the workforce.

The use of innovative collaboration technology continues to accelerate and traditional offices are permanently changed. The future of work is here. are you ready?

