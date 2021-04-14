“FLoC off!” Vivaldi declares no to Google’s tracking system





The Chromium-based Vivaldi browser has removed FLoC, Google’s controversial alternative identifier for third-party cookies to track users across websites.

FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) has just been released by Google for Chrome as an answer to improving privacy while delivering targeted ads.

However, Vivaldi calls it a “dangerous step that compromises user privacy.”

“Google’s new data harvesting venture is a nuisance,” he declared in a blog post beginning with the header “FLoC off! Vivaldi doesn’t support FLoC.”

“Vivaldi defends your privacy rights. No disguise approves tracking and profiling. We do not allow our products to build local tracking profiles.

“FLoC is presented as part of the so-called” privacy “technology, but let’s get rid of that pretense here. FLoC is a privacy-invading tracking technology. “

Vivaldi is based on chrome. However, while relying on the Chromium engine to render the page correctly, Vivaldi’s similarities with Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers end here.

The FLoC experiment does not work in Vivaldi because it relies on some hidden settings that are not enabled in Vivaldi.

Chrome’s FLoC component needs to call Google’s server to see if it works. This is because Google only enables it in parts of the world that are not covered by the European GDPR. As explained in the blog, Vivaldi does not allow such calls to Google.

“We do not support the FLoC API and will disable it regardless of how it is implemented. It is certainly beneficial for users to unknowingly transfer privacy for Google’s financial gain, not to protect privacy. Not. “

FLoC, an improved version of third-party cookies, has been widely criticized by privacy advocates. The Electronic Frontiers Foundation (EFF) calls this a “terrible idea.” This is because Chrome shares a summary of each user’s recent browsing activity with marketers.

As Vivaldi explained, advertising companies used to only see aspects of the user’s personality associated with the website on which the ad was used. Ad providers used only for 1,000 websites couldn’t build a lot of tracking data about their users because they could only see each visitor on one or two sites.

“FLoC will change this completely. Its core design involves sharing new information with advertisers,” he continued.

“Now, on every website, you can see the ID generated from the behavior on all other websites.

“When you visit a website that is related to a very personal subject that you may or may not use FLoC advertising, all other sites you visit will be notified of your FLoC ID and will visit that particular type of site. It will be shown that you did. “

According to Vivaldi, FLoC has a very serious impact on people living in environments where personality aspects such as sexual orientation, political perspective and religion are persecuted.

“Everything can be part of your FLoCID,” it said.

“It’s no longer about privacy, it’s beyond it. It crosses the line of personal safety.

“We reject FLoC. You should.”

Related coverage





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos