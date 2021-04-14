



AMazing TD SKIDROW Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

AMazing TD SKIDROW PC Game 2021 Overview AMazing TD is a deep strategy game about building mazes and challenging each other in the competitive Tower Defense game. Each map has distinct random squares, making each maze you create unique. Reach the highest wave and score more damage than anyone else in the single player. Leaderboard Maps are reset weekly or daily. After resetting, new pseudo random maps are generated and you are ranked based on maze wave, damage, and skill level. Improve your strategy game and excel in your tower defense skills! Play against other players in real-time multiplayer battles. You and your opponent interact on a fair reflective map, where you can influence your opponent’s maze. You can even maze together in a common area. Create super mazes and deal more damage than your opponent to win the match! Learn the basics of the game in 19 campaign missions as you discover new stars and constellations in the night sky. Compare your score for each mission against the best players.

Overview

* Endless maps, games only end when lives are depleted * Real-time online multiplayer battles across the world * Daily and weekly global leaderboards with unique maps * Comparative play of other player game * Skill level progression * Up to 16x speed game simulation * Unique map features, such as checkpoints, teleports, money points, bonus zones, slow fields, etc. * Detailed 3D graphics * Unlimited variety of random maps, providing original gameplay every time * Constant development with seasonal events!

Unlike most tower defense games, there is neither a final strategy nor the best building arrangement, nor the best location for your towers. Each map represents a new challenge to test your skills. AMAZING TD is designed by the same team behind the iconic tower defense named Entropy TD and Random TD from Starcraft 2. They are loosely based on Warcraft 3’s Split TD.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / reassembly package: SkidrowGame File name: AMazing_TD_SKIDROW.zip Game download size: 1.5 GB MD5SUM: f85ab0dd66f4a7937671af836e1fda8dSystem Requirements

Before you start AMazing TD SKIDROW free download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 + * Processor: Core 2 Duo * Memory: 2GB RAM * Graphics: DX10 (SM 4.0) capable, 512MB VRAM * DirectX: Version 10 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage space: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: Core i5 * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or equivalent, 3 GB VRAM * DirectX: Version 11 * Network: Wide Internet connection Scope * Storage: 5 GB available space

AMazing TD SKIDROW FREE DOWNLOAD

Click on below button to start AMazing TD SKIDROW. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

