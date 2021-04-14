Verizon, Google highlights how 5G is transforming the cloud





Executives at Verizon, Google, Mavenir and Wind River emphasize the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in enabling the world of 5G, and the need to deploy technology at the edge is transforming the cloud landscape. I put the spotlight on the method.

In a panel session at the Nvidias GTC21 conference, Verizon Medias VP and 5GMEC, AI platform, and CTO of next-generation applications, Ganesh Harinath said AI is not needed, but operators need it as they pursue next-generation applications. I did.

The industry has been running AI and machine learning in the cloud for nearly a decade, but Harinas explained that things are changing to meet the needs of new classes of applications. The undercurrent is an aspect of machine learning reasoning, he said, and needs to get closer and closer to where devices such as video cameras and sensors generate signals.

Pardeep Kohli, CEO of Mavenir, said the amount of data generated by the sensor is increasing. Processing large amounts of information in a central location requires more costly transfers, so not only can you capture and process the data, but you can also use AI tools to get closer to the edge where it actually works. , Opens the door to new possibilities. As far as the application is concerned, he said.

But Google Networking and Telecom Vice President and GM Shiresh Shukla said it could be difficult to know where the edge is and what workloads to put there.

He said the term edge is an amorphous term that can refer to anything from the IoT edge, the enterprise edge, the telco edge (Point of Presence, or POP), and the public cloud. The decision on which of these to apply depends on the application and the corresponding considerations regarding delays, backhaul costs, and other requirements.

For example, for use cases that focus on identifying product defects in manufacturing, Shukla said it doesn’t make sense to train the required algorithms on-site at the factory. Instead, it runs in a centralized cloud that can provide large amounts of compute and storage. However, the actual application of that algorithm for inference and identification runs at the edge.

With this in mind, Telco Solutions’ Head of Wind River, Nermin Mohamed, said that the real success of 5G requires a highly disruptive cloud model that pushes real-time computing to the intelligent edge. I did.

Shukla supported the platform approach and argued that a common control plane across all spokes on the edge would allow the right type of workload to be placed in the right place for any use case. Suddenly, it gets much more complicated if you need to build a completely different control plane or a completely different application from place to place. Therefore, in our view, you can work with carriers and the broader ecosystem to create applications once, deploy them anywhere, and run the right type of workload in the right place.

