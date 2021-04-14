Stock market epidemic, Israeli food technology is riding a revolution in eating-business





If you need proof of how modern food technology businesses are inspiring investors, check out Bio Meat Foodtech, a research and development partnership traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

On Sunday, it announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture with an unnamed partner to develop farmed fish meat. Since then, Bio Meat’s share price has skyrocketed, rising by more than 52% in three days of trading, and the small company’s market capitalization has risen to about 43 million shekels ($ 13 million).

It went public at the beginning of March with an initial public offering of 25 million shekels.

Investment trends are coming and going in the stock market, but BioMeat CEO Gilles Gamon is convinced that meat substitutes aren’t going through. It is only a matter of time before consumers move to plant-based meat substitutes and then to cultured meats.

“The world of fast-processed food is over,” he said. “People want to eat right and eat well. This change alone will advance the food technology industry and force people to identify and develop industry solutions,” he said.

He said Israel is already a greenhouse for food technology innovation. There are many knowledgeable and experienced entrepreneurs, and many high-tech accelerators focused on food technology. There is also a strong push from the consumer side here.

“Today, regulators not only require ingredients in their packaging, but also labels that emphasize fat and sugar-saturated foods, so manufacturers need to reduce their sugar, salt, and fat content. You can no longer fool consumers. Consumers are much smarter than he was ten years ago. Awareness is changing, “says Gamon.

Bio Meat is one of several food technology businesses published at TASE over the past year. Others include Millennium Foodtech, SavorEat, MeatTech and Nextferm Technologies. As the world’s population continues to grow and food shortages are widely predicted, they are all looking for solutions.

For example, the United Nations has warned that the world will be deficient in 60 tonnes of protein annually since 2025. These proteins are today primarily derived from meat. Many companies are looking for meat alternatives because raising cattle is harmful to the environment in many ways, including the generation of greenhouse gases, and requires large amounts of land and water.

Biomeat was formed by a group of people with experience in food technology. It is chaired by Itzik Saig, a former CEO of Israeli food maker Osem, and its controlling shareholder is Solbar Food Technologies, Israel’s largest soybean grinder and soybean oil refiner. Solbar is managed by Nir Peles and Shimon Barkama.

Impatient investor

The trend towards meat substitutes is ongoing, but the question is whether equity market investors have the patience to make profits for biomeat portfolio companies.

“We have a strong investment committee of experienced people,” Gamon said. “Our strategy is very clear. I believe that anyone who invests in Bio Meat in the future will not have to wait years to make money from his investment. Invest in a company. Our criteria for are to examine the ability to generate profits. ”

According to Gamon, Bio Meat’s model allows investors to take action in emerging industries while reducing risk. Today’s BioMeat portfolio includes Rilbite, More Alternative Foods, and OVO Technology.

Lilbite, a 14.8% stake in Biomeat, is developing vegetable protein-based meat substitutes. Other meat substitutes, where Biomeat holds 7.3%, are also developing meat substitutes, but in this case they are based on their own high-protein yeast blend.

OVO, which also owns 7.3% of biomeat, has developed a technology aimed at influencing the differentiation process of chicken eggs with the aim of producing male chicks that will be used as broilers when they become adults. I am. The company’s unique formula is infused into fertilized eggs on the first day of the incubation process.

The IPO raised 25 million shekels of BioMeat is the minimum amount of TASE required for an R & D partnership. Gamon said it was intentional.

“In the future, we will raise more money and attract investors. Our goal is to build a stable business. I am not from the stock market world. , Came from the industrial world. Seeing us is important to me [portfolio] Companies moving forward with the help of our investment. Raising 100 million shekels gives us a different perspective, “he explained.

In any case, the Israel Securities Authority aims to tighten the terms of future IPOs, especially until it doubles the minimum amount that needs to be raised to 50 million shekels and allows insiders to sell their shares. I’m increasing my time.

Gamon said he believes the products developed by Rilbite and More Alternative Foods are competitive with the products already on the market.

“I eat meat, but my wife is a vegetarian, so for years I’ve tasted all sorts of alternatives and haven’t been impressed,” he said.

“Rilbite has found something to offer everyone, look, content, flavor, etc. Because you don’t have to build a $ 100 million factory or use any kind of powder. The price is very competitive. Lilbite uses natural ingredients and its chopped meat is competitive with chopped meat made from real meat by all standards. ”

According to Gamon, Lilbite will build a manufacturing facility in Ashdod and start operations in October or November next year. One ton of production capacity per hour is sufficient to serve the Israeli market.

“More Alternative Foods uses by-products of the food industry [edible oils] Produced something very similar to a piece of meat. Again, there is no technology that involves a large investment, only marketing capabilities, “he said.

Both companies’ products are “clean labels,” meaning low-ingredient, often simpler foods. This is different from the products of current industry leaders such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

Lab meat delay

Gammon believes that meat substitutes made from plants are superior to cultured meats (that is, laboratory-produced synthetic meats).

“Cultured meat segments are more complex and in my opinion manufacturers within the segment will face more obstacles, one of which is price,” he explained. “Today’s manufacturing processes are very expensive, but at first all new technologies apply.”

OVO is a technology that increases the likelihood of producing the breed of rooster preferred by broilers and occupies another segment of the food technology industry. Male chicks take days to mature more than females, saving tens of millions of dollars a year in the industry. By increasing the proportion of male chicks, growers can also reduce the density of birds in the hut.

By doing this genetically, we can increase rates by a few percent, “says Gamon, but the OVO system has increased by 10 percent.

“Think as if there was an 8200 [Israel Defense Forces intelligence] A unit based in the Moshav chicken coop, we are constantly thinking about ways to improve chicken differentiation through technology. This is not surprising, “he said. “CEO Yael Alter is a top expert in the field and has been experimenting in the animal world, but this is by no means simple.”

