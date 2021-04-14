The Roku rechargeable remote will listen for “Hey Roku” voice commands. The price is $ 30.





Roku is backing the remote. On Tuesday, the Streaming Giants announced the new Voice Remote Pro, a rechargeable controller for a variety of media players, streaming sticks and smart TVs. After appearing in the trial program earlier this year, the new remote will be available for the same $ 30 as a standard “extended” voice remote, with a rechargeable battery and headphone jacks for private listening, “1” and “2”. I am. Customizable buttons that debuted in Roku Ultra.

There is also a new midfield mic that can be controlled hands-free without touching the mic button. Just say “Hey Roku” and you’ll be able to issue commands from searching for programs to launching apps and turning on Roku TV (the latter requires you to turn on the TV’s Fast TV Start feature). According to Roku, the microphone receives commands up to 12 feet away.

You can also say “Hey Roku, find my remote” and play the sound from the built-in speaker on the remote control. Already available in the iOS or Android Roku app, this should be a useful feature for people whose remote control often gets lost in the sofa cushions.

If you’re concerned about privacy, you can turn off the always-play feature with a physical switch on the side of the remote control, or even press the microphone button when issuing commands.

According to Roku, remotes that charge using the old Micro-USB standard instead of the latest USB-C ports can run for two months before they need to be reconnected. Wireless or solar charging. According to the company, it should be fully charged in a couple of hours.

The new remote will work with all Roku TV models, soundbars and players released after 2017, including the new Express Plus and Streambar Pro. It’s currently available on Roku’s website and will soon be available at various retail stores where accessories are sold.

If you don’t want new features, or prefer the ability to replace the battery, you can get an “extended” remote or other Roku voice remote separately.

