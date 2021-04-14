The latest wave of bans hit 30,000 scammers in Call of Duty: Warzone





news

Cheat at your risk.

Published April 13, 2021 Jake Sue

Following the wave of bans last month, more scammers are facing Call of Duty: Warzone music as Raven Software tightens the rope with more bans. In the latest cheat prevention progress report, publisher Activision shared that more than 475,000 Warzone accounts have been permanently banned so far. This has averaged about 36,500 bans per month since the game started in March 2020.

A recent wave of bans has wiped an additional 30,000 accounts. According to Activision, this is the “seventh mass ban” since February. That’s a tremendous amount, to say the least.

The threat of fraud is that Activision and Raven Software haven’t downplayed it. Call of Duty: In addition to the daily ban in Warzone, the development team is repeatedly targeting the perpetrators. These are banned, but players who continuously return with a new account to test their luck.

To address this issue, Activision utilizes a hardware ban that targets unique IDs associated with PC components, not just gaming accounts. Recently, over 45,000 “fraudulent black market accounts used by recidivists” have been removed, which is a serious problem and requires some cleanup.

Of course, the traffic just keeps going. It’s hard to circumvent hardware bans, but cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone can still occur. All you need to do is trick the program into spoofing your hardware ID. This negates all efforts to eradicate such behavior.

Continuing wars will only see substantive consequences if Activision can chase real cheat developers and distributors. Banning scammers is one thing, but it’s best to prevent scammers from being distributed in the first place. Publishers have had some success, but it’s still a long way to go.

“Providing a fair and enjoyable experience for all players is our number one priority,” says Activision. “We never rest, and we thank you for your patience.”

Efforts in the following areas will be strengthened.

Utilizing two-factor authentication to enhance additional resources to support security and enforcement teams that make it difficult to access new accounts simply for fraud, in addition to banning recurring daily violating accounts Increased frequency of heavy ban waves, improved regular communications and updates





