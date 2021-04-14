Pentagon launches new innovation steering group





According to Pentagon officials, the Pentagon has launched a new steering group focused on innovation.

Barbara McKistton, who is undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, announced the launch of a steering group at the Senate Expenditure Committee, which held a hearing on Tuesday. The news came in tensions among lawmakers for several days after the Biden administration unveiled a relatively flat top line of defense in its discretionary funding request for fiscal year 2022.

I am very fortunate to have just started the Innovation Management Group under the Deputy Secretary. [Kathleen] Hicks, and what we are doing with innovation, sees the Pentagon as a whole as transforming many processes to become better adapters for technology and modernize more efficiently and quickly.

Many of the interviews, also covered by Defense Advanced Research Projects Director Stephanie Tompkins, bounced back on new technology priorities such as quantum computing, cybersecurity, and hypersonics, but budgetary concerns struck lawmakers. .. McKistons’ remarks about the governing group came after Senator Dick Durbin, a former Democratic senator whip and former subcommittee chairman, asked if the United States was worth our money.

Durbin points out that the opening statement of the witness mentions competition with the adversary, and that it makes no sense for the adversary to compete with the United States, given how much the country spends on defense. Suggests.

According to Durbin, it’s like a high school team defeating the New York Yankees on a regular basis.

On the other hand, on the other side of the aisle. Richard Shelby, R-Ala, ranking members of the subcommittee. Was critical of the top-line budget demanded by President Joe Biden in last week’s narrow budget.

Biden proposed increasing defense spending by 1.7% from the 2021 level. Many defense hawks have advocated a 3-5% year-on-year increase in defense spending, but some progressives want to cut their defense budget by 10%.

The committee has helped increase the budget needed in cutting-edge research areas such as hypersonic, artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and microelectronics to address the gap between fighter needs and capabilities. In his opening statement, Shelby said he is currently concerned about his ability to continue strategic investments that are essential to maintaining pace.

But it was another member who wasn’t present that put more detail on the budget issue. When attending the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and the Institute, Congressman Adam Smith, chair of the House Military Commission, is more important to understand how to spend than to determine the number of top-line defense budgets. Said there is. Money will be better. For Smith, technology is central to solving this problem.

Smith said the Pentagon needs to improve technology in general, especially the way software is purchased. This means building a strong relationship with the country’s major technology centers, rebuilding that relationship and considering that part as its important and important part.

