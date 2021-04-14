Sony sends $ 200 million to Epic ahead of a court battle with Apple





On Tuesday, Epic Games announced the completion of a $ 1 billion funding round due to its entanglement with Apple over App Store rules and regulations.

As part of the disclosure, Epic points out that Sony has increased its minority interest in the company with a $ 200 million injection, ZDNet reports. A Japanese company initially bought a stake in a game developer last year with an investment of $ 250 million. This was part of a larger $ 1.78 billion funding round.

According to the report, funds managed by Appaloosa Management, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management, and BlackRock, KKR, and ParkWest were part of the latest funding round.

Epic will only take a few weeks to enter a US trial with Apple over what is considered a gross abuse of market power. Developers claim that Apple has tight control over App Store pricing, restrictions on third-party payment systems and the App Store, and other rules that hinder Epic’s business.

According to Apple, the App Store guidelines are designed to keep iOS, and thus users safe, and drive innovation in this area.

Epic instigated Scrum last August, when it quietly implemented an alternative in-app payment option for the popular game Fortnite. Epic has openly ignored Apple’s developer contract by bypassing the App Store commission mechanism. Apple pulled the app that same day, then deactivated Epic’s developer account, triggering legal impetus and sophisticated media blitz prepared from Epic.

Epic v. Apple will open in the California District Court on May 3.

