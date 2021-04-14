Nintendo and Animal Crossing Lead the Rapid Growth of Australia’s Video Game Market in 2020





The gaming industry around the world has enjoyed significant growth during the year of the COVID blockade.

There are reasons for celebration in the local gaming industry.Image: Nintendo

Australian video game sales surged 35% in 2020, using tracker game sales data (GSD) data to present a new report on the global video game industry compiled by GamesIndustry.biz. .. Given the pandemic and the confined nature of the homes of most populations, that is encouraging but not surprising.

Overall, reports show that 1.2 million consoles were sold (up 49%) in 2020 and 15.8 million video games were sold in Australia in 2020. Unfortunately, the software data includes Nintendo and Bethesda.

Interestingly, unlike the US, UK, and Japanese markets, Australian physical game sales outperform purchases through digital distribution platforms such as Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo eShop. The report records 8.5 million box games sold (15% increase) compared to 7.3 million sold digitally (up 66-68%, reports are inconsistent).

It is clear that the continued preference for physical products is due to Australia’s national broadband network. This network has historically remained a relatively dull service compared to other First World countries. The vast majority of Australians are accustomed to slow internet speeds and limited data caps, so most of the time they prefer physical products that can be accessed more quickly. However, as the data show, digital preferences are skyrocketing.

Nintendo dominated the Australian market in both hardware and software, although not the exact numbers. Nintendo Switch led console sales, up 88% compared to 2019. PlayStation 4 (22% decrease), PlayStation 5 (released in November), Xbox One (46% decrease), and so on.

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March at the start of the Pandemic blockade, leads physical and overall sales charts, despite the lack of digital sales data. It was a great success. Animal Crossing occupies the top spot only in Japan. FIFA 21, of course, claimed honor in the UK that the US charts, perhaps, of course, topped Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. ..

There are two variations of the Nintendo Switch, one of which is for handhelds only.Image: Nintendo

The rest of the data is expected. First released in 2013, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V is second only to Animal Crossing and continues to perform incredibly year-over-year. GTAV is the benchmark for open world games and will get a second upgrade of the new generation console in late 2021. All of the franchise blockbusters such as CallofDuty, FIFA, Mario Kart and the latest Assassin’s Creed will be featured. So are Sony’s marquee titles this year, The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

Some surprises come from the French publisher Ubisoft, whose comeback kid Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has a place thanks to growing interest as both online multiplayer games and esports. Their version of the classic card game Uno also ranked in the top 10 on the digital charts.

Nintendo’s exercise role-playing game, Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft, Tony Hawk’s ProSkater remake, and the controversial Cyberpunk 2077 also got a lot of attention.

COVID lockdown disrupts game development studios around the world, and a shortage of microprocessors impacts the supply of the new generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, released late last year, how the market will be in 2021. It will certainly be interesting to see if it works.

