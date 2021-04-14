Following record-breaking rises, Food Tech Startup Better Brand has announced plans to launch its first product-converting the most carb-rich foods to the minimum.





Better Brand, Inc. is an innovative food technology startup that marks a new era of nutrition by leading the innovation of trillions of dollars in sophisticated carb spaces. Announced plans to launch its first product, The Better Bagel. Add food to 1/5 of the carbohydrate equivalent of orange or banana.

The company combines grain-changing technology with genuine clean labeling ingredients to break the diet and healthy eating paradigm, giving consumers the freedom to enjoy their favorite comfort food. Better Brands products, in addition to proprietary food technology, feature reduced carbohydrates, increased protein, chef flavors, and plant-based ingredients to remove guilt from the joy of guilt.

Following the unprecedented procurement of Better Brands, the announcement was made by company founder LA-based Asian-American female entrepreneur Aimee Yang in a venture-led pre-seed round of 100. Marked as the first and only female founder to raise over $ 10,000. Food technology, food and beverages, and consumer sector (according to Crunchbase). The round is an active player in the food technology sector who has invested more than $ 245 million in startups in the food technology, climate technology and biotechnology sectors over the past four years and placed the Better Brand in the food technology portfolio. It was led by a VERSO Capital. Giant Impossible Foods and Eat Just, Inc. VERSO has joined prominent investors such as Wendy’s heir Sean Thomas, actress Emmy Rossum, and Venture for Americas CEO Dries Smith.

There are so many amazing advances in food technology every day, most of which are now surrounding the production of alternative plant-based proteins, said Yang, who also serves as CEO of the company. It has been found that most of the anxiety surrounding the diet is related to body weight and is mainly caused by the consumption of refined carbohydrates. We were excited to lead innovation in this category with the goal of creating a world where consumers can eat freely without restrictions or worries while improving human health at the macro level.

The Better Bagel features 5g of net carbs, is housed in a design-forward, sustainable package with a transparent case, a brand dedication to all natural non-GMO project validated ingredients, and a simple yet simple yet. Introducing a strong set of beliefs. The company was founded on the basis of: the belief that unnecessary restrictions mean that they are broken. Everyone deserves to enjoy maximum freedom and joy. The belief that a better world is possible-and together it creates it well. This product can be purchased at select retail stores nationwide and in May 2021 from the company’s website at www.eatbetter.com. For more information on BetterBrand, please visit eatbetter.com. Follow the brand on Instagram @eatbetter.

About a better brand

About VERSO Capital

VERSO Capital is a global merchant banking company founded in 1958 and headquartered in Luxembourg. The company focuses on alternative assets such as private equity, venture capital, real estate and proprietary capital investment. The VERSO model is built on three pillars: equity partnerships, off-market transactions and technology. We advise, invest and execute. www.versocapital.co

