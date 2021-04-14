Canon teases mirrorless EOS R3 with stack sensor





Canon’s next full-frame mirrorless camera promises to be the most powerful and powerful model ever. In today’s development announcement, the company introduced some details of the EOS R3, a mirrorless model located between the EOS R5 and the 1DX Mark III.

The details are a bit thin, but that’s expected in this type of news. This shows that EOS R3 is ready to be in the hands of the photographer for actual testing.

We know that R3 is made to satisfy professional photographers. With a vertical shooting grip built into the body design, Canon promises that overall build quality and weather resistance are built to the same standards as the 1D series. This is a camera that photojournalist working in conflict zones can trust.

Inside is a full-frame image sensor. This is Canon’s first sensor developed with a stack BSI design. It promises a very quick read, is enough to capture a photo at 30 fps with a fully electronic shutter, and you don’t have to worry about skew or other rolling shutter distortion artifacts.

EOS R3 without lens (Image: Canon)

The EOS R5’s autofocus system continues here. It leverages Canon’s dual pixel CMOS AF focus system for intelligent face, eye and subject recognition. This is one of the best available on any camera and should only be improved by faster sensor readings.

Includes a new electronic viewfinder. Canon is using it to revive Eye Control AF, an ancient feature that has been largely forgotten since the 35mm film era. The focus point of the camera moves with the photographer’s eyes. We want to see how well it works. The Canon EOS ELAN 7ne Film SLR since 2004 promises to do the same. I happen to own an ELAN7ne, but I couldn’t get it to work with my glasses. In the meantime, we need to see how much Canon has been able to improve its technology.

R3 will be explained in detail at a later date. There is no doubt that Canon is working to get the camera in the hands of a sports specialist who will cover the delays of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer.

New (like) super-telephoto lens

RF lens systems are also growing. The two new entries are sure to be Olympic darlings, but they are not new lens designs. Canon has adopted the optical system from the latest versions of the EF 400mm and EF 600mm for the first super-telephoto primes, the RF 400mm F2.8 and RF 600mm F4, and housed them in a mirrorless housing. Both EF versions were updated in late 2018.

RF 600mm F4 L IS USM (Image: Canon)

The result is a larger lens that is slightly longer than the SLR version. If you already have either lens, there’s no reason to upgrade, but choosing a native RF lens can reduce the load by a few grams compared to using the EF edition with a lens adapter. I can.

Both Primes support teleconverters, include 5.5-stop optical image stabilization, and are protected from dust and splashes. The price is the same as the EF version (RF 400mm F2.8 L IS USM $ 11,999, RF 600mm F4 L IS USM $ 12,999) and will be available in July.

Brand new macro

Canon is also introducing a new macro lens for the EOS R system. The RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM has a very unique optical design that makes it quite different from macros in other camera systems.

Editor’s recommendation

The focal length of 100mm is fairly common, but RF100mm is closer than other macros. Its maximum magnification is 1.4: 1, which is an impressive achievement for a lens that can focus at infinity.

It also includes an optical image stabilization function. This helps to get feasible handheld results at close focal lengths. The IS system works with a camera equipped with an in-body system to perform up to 8 stops of correction. If you use a model without EOS R or RP or IBIS, you can enjoy up to 5 stops of correction from the lens itself.

RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM (Image: Canon)

Most interesting is the lens spherical aberration (SA) control ring. In the default neutral position, the SA ring draws the image as expected with sharp details and a soft, blurry background.

Increasing the amount of SA solidifies the background and offsets the soap bubble bokeh effect that attracts manual focus photographers to boutique brands like Meyer-Optik Gellitz. When you dial SA, the photo becomes net with the soft focus effect. It’s a creative tool not available on other camera systems.

Canon has promised to offer its customers the RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM for $ 1,399 in July.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos