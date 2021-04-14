Simplify Google Cloud data protection with NetApp





NetApp cannot protect you from hungry mosquito swarms. You can protect your data with Google Cloud.

NetApp has been a leader in protecting enterprise data for decades, offering a wide range of data protection capabilities in the cloud. These features include fast and easy NetApp snapshot copying and highly available storage services. Today, we’re introducing three new features to the NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud that simplify data protection and increase availability in the cloud.

According to a report by Forresters dealing with data management risks in the public cloud era, 80% of organizations are very likely to adopt cloud-first data protection solutions. The problem was that data protection in the cloud was always difficult to size, manage, and maintain. In today’s 24/7 operating environment, current cloud-based data protection solutions do not always match recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) due to dataset expansion and backup window shrinkage. .. All of these issues are very demanding on the infrastructure and can be resource stressful.

Protecting your critical enterprise data in the cloud is critical to protecting your operations. Therefore, choosing the right data protection strategy for your business is rarely an arbitrary decision. While Cloud Volumes Service offers significant advantages in terms of speed, cost, and simplicity, we also understand that the requirements of each organization depend on workload and data importance.

Here’s what you can use to help you build your data protection strategy with Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud.

Volume replication

NetApp SnapMirror technology is used to protect the data of tens of thousands of customers. As a public beta of the CVS Performance service, we are pleased to offer volume replication using SnapMirror. This replication efficiently copies volume data from one Google Cloud region to another on a selected schedule. In the event of a regional failure or data inconsistency, use a secondary copy to provide the data to your application. Alternatively, use a secondary copy for development or testing purposes. it’s up to you.

The following features were built specifically for CVS Standard-SW service flexible cloud storage. It comes from the NetApp ONTAP family, but is deployed as a software-defined service on Google Cloud.

Zone redundant volume

Use zone-redundant volumes to increase the availability of critical applications. This option uses Google’s regional resources to recover Cloud Volumes Service volumes in another zone. This allows applications to quickly recover from zone outages and continue to meet their critical business needs. This release is available as a public beta.

backup

Extend protection beyond volume snapshot copies with Cloud Volumes Service integrated backups. You can make a quick backup copy of your Cloud Volumes Service volume at any time with a simple selection in the API or Google Cloud Console. Efficiently streamed to durable Google Cloud storage and protected by in-flight and in-store encryption. Restore the volume as needed, or use backup to make a new copy of the volume to meet your development / testing needs. This backup is designed to avoid impacting production performance and can be used with any CVS Standard-SW volume type, including zone-redundant volumes for added protection.

What does this mean for you

Protect your data in the cloud with the latest, simple, and intuitive cloud-based storage services that you can easily set up and scale to keep your data safe. NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud is an API-driven solution that is fully integrated into Google Cloud Console to simplify the user experience and automation.

Migrating data protection to the public cloud reduces maintenance costs, makes it infinitely scalable, and eliminates administrative overhead. Find out more about how NetApp Cloud Volumes can protect your business with less cost and less resources. And if you want to try it risk-free, check out our 14-day trial with free volume consumption of up to $ 1,000.

