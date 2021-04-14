Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk fight climate problems in Iron Man’s way





Combination: Jeff Bezos (L), Elon Musk (C), Bill Gates (R).

Reuters

Climate change seems to be an important agenda for tech billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, but some question whether they are focusing on the right areas.

Broadly speaking, the three wealthiest technology billionaires in the top five of the wealthiest people on the planet are all trying to develop new technologies that can reduce global carbon dioxide emissions. I will.

Musk is primarily focused on funding carbon capture technology, Gates is particularly bullish on nuclear energy, and Bezos has created its own “Bezos Earth Fund”. They all believe that technology plays an important role in tackling climate change, and when it comes to climate technology, we are doing our utmost to push the boundaries.

“They basically think in’Iron Man’s way’, which means we can then build technologies that innovate ourselves,” said the founder and CEO of search engine Ecosia. One Christian Kroll told CNBC in a video call. More focus should be placed on tree planting.

“Technology will never get there,” he said, referring to the tree. “In addition, you can get a lot of things for free. Get fertile soil, do something to counter the biodiversity crisis, help the water cycle and drought and flood. I’m reducing it .. “

Global carbon dioxide emissions have skyrocketed over the last 100 years, causing unprecedented global warming and climate change.

It is widely known that trees are one of the most efficient carbon capture devices on the planet. They remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical reaction called photosynthesis, where they convert gas into energy for growth. For example, Kiri can absorb about 103 tonnes of carbon per acre per year.

According to the San Francisco-based Climate Nonprofit Project Drawdown, 12 of the top 20 climate solutions are related to either agriculture or forests.

Last week, Prince William of the United Kingdom emphasized the importance of tackling climate change and investing naturally to protect the planet.

“We need to invest naturally through reforestation, sustainable agriculture and the support of healthy oceans, as it is one of the most cost-effective and influential ways to tackle climate change. “He said.

“It removes carbon from the atmosphere, builds more resilient communities, tackles biodiversity loss and protects people’s lives. This is where our children and grandchildren are our precious planet. It’s important to live a sustainable life in Japan. “

Jack Kelly, founder of Open Climate Fix and former researcher at Alphabet’s own AI lab DeepMind, said CNBC needs a variety of approaches. “I think we need a wide range of interventions, both technology and reforestation,” he said.

But according to Kroll, trees and reforestation are below the tech billionaire agendalist.

Technology billionaires may not be able to “solve” climate change by planting more trees, but devoting more capital to this issue could have a “significant impact.” He said.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Amazon founder Bezos is worth $ 197 billion, Tesla founder Musk is worth $ 181 billion, and Microsoft founder Gates is worth $ 145 billion.

Musk and Gates representatives did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment, but Bezos representative declined to comment.

Forest or nuclear fusion?

It is undeniable that technology millionaires are becoming more and more interested in climate change.

In January, Tesla CEO Mask promised to invest $ 100 million in new carbon capture technology. Carbon capture is the process of capturing carbon dioxide from waste directly from the air or just before it is discharged from a factory or power plant.

His investment in new carbon recovery technology will reduce the $ 1 million spent on trees when he made a donation to YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson in 2019 to reach his $ 20 million tree planting goal. ..

However, Mask’s attitude towards climate change is complex. He runs a relatively environmentally friendly electric vehicle company, but has also been criticized for his love for Bitcoin, one of the world’s largest sources of CO2 emissions.

Meanwhile, Gates sees nuclear power as the future, and his TerraPower company, founded in 2008, aims to build a fully functional, advanced nuclear reactor.

In his new book, How to Avoid Climate Disasters, Gates doesn’t seem to be convinced that trees are worth the investment.

“It has a clear appeal to those of us who love trees, but it opens up a very complex subject … its impact on climate change seems to be exaggerated,” he writes.

Gates argues that the most effective reforestation strategy is to stop logging many of the trees we already have, “to absorb the emissions produced by the average American. Will need about 50 acres of trees planted in the tropics. ” In their lifetime. “

Microsoft mogul revealed his stance on trees in a podcast interview with New York Times journalist Kara Swisher in February.

“If you’re going to raise money for constant replanting for 10,000 years, that’s a legitimate offset,” Gates said. “Planting a generation of trees isn’t very effective. I’m not saying it’s a mistake, but it doesn’t hurt the problem.”

“The idea that there is a place to plant a trillion trees is wrong,” Gates, now the largest farmer in the United States, added.

Elsewhere, Bezos created the $ 10 billion Bezos Earth Fund in February last year to provide financial support to scientists, non-governmental organizations, activists and the private sector.

So far, the Bezos Earth Fund has issued grants to several organizations focused on reforestation, including the Eden Reforestation Project, Nature Reserves and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

However, Amazon has been criticized for increasing pollution of planes and vans and overuse of cardboard when packing products. Amazon states that the packaging is 100% renewable and does not use plastic clamshells or wire ties.

The company’s cloud computing giants, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, also operate energy-intensive data centers around the world.

Make a profit for the plant

But Kroll believes tech billionaires are still relatively “obsessed” with dreaming of new technologies to tackle the problem.

His company, Ecosia, makes tree planting a major part of its identity.

Headquartered in Berlin, Ecosia donates 80% of its revenue to a charity focused on reforestation. Basically, when you run a search using the Ecosia search engine, almost all of the money your company earns from digital advertising goes to planting trees.

According to Kroll, the company has partnered with more than 60 tree-planting organizations that have planted more than 123 million trees, adding that they are primarily in tropical developing countries.

“Through our tree planting, every search removes about 1 kg of CO2 from the atmosphere,” says Kroll. “I do dozens of searches every day, so I do thousands of searches each year. This means that just a search removes tons of CO2 from the big deal.”

Kroll suggested that people should be classified as millionaires only if they remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere.

“Everything else is just a millionaire,” he said. “It’s boring. It’s no longer needed in the 21st century.”

