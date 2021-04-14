Ryzen confirms APU Zen 3 core and Vega integrated graphics: Ryzen 5000G series codename “Cezanne”





Ryzen confirms APU Zen 3 core and Vega integrated graphics: Ryzen 5000 G series codename “Cezanne” (Boost Sequence YouTube screenshot)

AMD recently confirmed that it’s heating up with a new Ryzen desktop APU configured to feature Zen 3 cores and Vega integrated graphics. It is also expected to have a range of 4-8 cores available for both 35W and 65W TDPs and can supply clocks up to 4.6GHz.

AMD Ryzen 5000G APU

According to TechSpot, AMD claims that future Ryzen 5000G APUs will be even faster than their 10th generation core equivalents. However, the 11th generation Rocket Lake-S is already available and works by itself with very fast integrated graphics.

The upcoming Ryzen 5000G series, known by the codename “Cezanne”, is reported to be divided into 65W and 35W (GE) variants. The specs are pretty good, and gamers and powerful PC enthusiasts can enjoy the upgraded performance.

Ryzen 5000G inclusion

8C / 16T 5700G / GE

6C / 12T 5600G / GE

4C / 8T 5300G / GE

Ryzen 5000G and Intel Core i7-10700

Based on the basic AM4 platform, the various Ryzen 5000G processors all support PCIe 3.0 interface and DDR4-3200 memory. The new iGPU is expected to use exactly the same architecture as the previous version. However, the new 19% generation uplist from the new Zen 3 core will significantly improve performance for certain selected workloads, especially for single-threaded tasks.

The upcoming next-generation Ryzen desktop APU is now led by all the powerful Ryzen 7 5700Gs, averaging about 38% faster for content creation and 80% and 35% faster for computing performance. According to AMD pointed out by Wcctech, it is also more productive than the Intel Core i7-10700.

Better than Comet Lake-Si7

When it comes to gaming, the Ryzen 5700G is reported to be superior to the Intel Core i7-10700, primarily due to its unique and superior iGPU. On average, it actually provides about 2.17 times the total gaming performance of the Comet Lake-Si7 processor.

As seen in the TechSpot review, both AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G are expected to perform very well for productivity tasks. The two are basically the same chip, but they are still slightly different in some respects.

With good storage, the new AMD Ryzen 5000G series iGPUs are also welcome to the booming DIY PC market, but like the previous G SKUs, they are only available to OEMs at the start. If you want to build your own PC, it may take some time before you can access the chips displayed on the general retail channel.

