Poco M3 Pro can re-badge Redmi Note 10 5G

The Redmi Note 10 5G with model number M2013K19G was unveiled on the global market last month. Shortly after the same, a smartphone variant with model number M2013K19PI was discovered at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Currently, the global variant of the smartphone with model number M2013K19PG is suspended by the FCC authentication database.

Looking for the IMEI number of the smartphone in India’s IMEI database, it seems that the smartphone may land in India and other markets under the name Poco M3 Pro. Therefore, the Poco M3 Pro is presumed to be the redmi Note 105G with the re-badged.

Poco M3 Pro FCC list

Looking at the list of FCCs, there seems to be no noticeable difference in the specifications of the two models (Poco M3 Pro with model number M2013K19PG and Redmi Note 10 5G with model number M2013K19G). Perhaps the former may show off a relatively large camera array, as seen in the Poco M3 officially announced last November.

Poco has launched new flagships, the Poco F3 and Poco F2 Pro, with flagship grade specifications. However, the company has not released a 5G compatible midrange smartphone so far. That said, we believe the Poco M3 Pro found in the authentication database could be the company’s first 5G smartphone in the midrange market segment. It could also be the first Poco 5G smartphone in India.

Rumored specs for Poco M3 Pro

The Poco M3 Pro is rumored to provide space for self-portrait camera sensors using a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and punchhole cutout. In terms of hardware, smartphones are estimated to utilize the Dimensity 700 SoC combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space.

It is said that the back of the Poco M3 Pro comes with a rectangular camera module with a 48MP primary camera sensor and two 2MP sensors, as it is likely to run Android 11 with MIUI 12. However, we believe these camera sensors are exactly the same as those on the Redmi Note 105G. Apart from this, other rumored specifications include a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What else do you expect?

In addition to the re-badged Redmi Note 10 5G, which is speculated to be available in the Indian and global markets as Poco M3 Pro, the company will also launch several other products. In particular, it is speculated that the company is working on a Redmi gaming smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 chipset as a rival to the Realme Neo GT.

Interestingly, the device variant in question with model number M2013K19C was recently approved by TENAA in China. According to a recent report, this device could be launched in China using the Redmi 20X Monica. The price is estimated to be 999 yuan (about 11,500 rupees).

