Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape Revealed





Activision shared details about the upcoming season of Call of Duty: Mobile under the title “Tokyo Escape”. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 brings new maps, game modes, battle royale classes, and events.

Another new and unique CODM map is here and ready for deployment!

A new multiplayer map, Coastal, will be available on #CODMobile shortly after the release of Season 3. pic.twitter.com/5Js6FmdSmT

Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 13, 2021

Tokyo Escape adds new multiplayer maps such as oasis and coastal. The oasis is a medium-sized map set in a luxurious desert hotel, and the coastal is set in a sea town. The new game mode is Swords & Stones, which allows players to get kills using only melee weapons and grenades. Defeating enemies allows players to increase their speed and attack power. In addition to these, Call of Duty: Mobile gets nightly versions of other game modes. In this mode, the player must wear night-vision goggles to see the enemy.

Season 3 brings a new Battle Royale class to Call of Duty: Mobile. Players must complete the Quick Hands Challenge to obtain the Spotter class, which is an anti-aircraft specialist. The Quick Hands Challenge will be unveiled throughout the May event. The third season will also introduce a Warriors Path event that encourages players to occupy and retain different territories every 24 hours. The faction that gets the most points by completing some tasks on the territory will come to claim it. Rewards for this event include 8 epic items and a Legendary Calling Card.

Tokyo Escape also comes with a new 50-tier Battle Pass to help players unlock weapons, operators, calling cards, charms, blueprints, COD points and emotes. Call of Duty: Mobile acquires a new operator skill called Bull Charge. This unlocks at Tier 14.

Tokyo Escape! A new season is approaching, packed with new weapons and operators!

Hidora Kai –The BossZero –EscapeSpecter –NinjaTakeo –Sensei

3 Season 3 will be released on #CODMobile on 4/16 @ 5PMPT. pic.twitter.com/iWnEmKs1xN

Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 13, 2021 Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape Release Date

Call of Duty: Mobiles Season 3, Tokyo Escape will be available on iOS and Android on April 17th.

