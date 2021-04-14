iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install





iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 Developer Beta (8th Generation) has been released by Apple. These will be available one week after the 7th generation build is released and more than two months after the first build is released. Apple hasn’t issued release notes for this update, suggesting that it may be nearly ready for formal deployment. The developer beta is for technicians and developers only and is not recommended for inexperienced users. In addition, it’s best to stick to the secondary device for testing purposes, rather than updating the primary device in the developer beta.

You can download the new eighth build of iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 Developer Beta from the Apple Developer Center. All devices running in Developer Beta already need to get updates wirelessly. Public beta updates, which will arrive in the next few days, can be downloaded from the Apple Beta Software Program site.

As mentioned earlier, these developer betas are intended for developers to update their apps, try out new features, and test their apps against API changes brought about by new builds. Not for regular users. The build number for iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 Beta 8 is 18E5199a. Apple announced a spring event on April 20th, and the company may take the opportunity to release iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 for all users.

When iOS 14.5 goes public, Apple will fully implement the App Tracking Transparency measures that partially debuted in iOS 14, criticized by large developers claiming to hurt Google, Facebook and other small businesses. It has been. When you enable this feature, your app must ask the user for additional permission before tracking the user on other apps or websites. These apps need to display a pop-up screen before enabling the tracking format commonly required to display personalized ads. According to Apple, the new feature aims to be more transparent about how user information is being used.

In addition, iOS 14.5 will provide support for the Xbox Series S / X and PlayStation 5 controllers. Future updates will also make it easier for users to unlock their iPhone handset via Face ID while wearing the mask. However, this feature requires an Apple Watch that can quickly unlock the connected iPhone, even if the user is wearing a mask. This eliminates the need to put down a face mask or enter a passcode to unlock new models of iPhones that don’t have Touch ID.

Instead of getting two new voices and the default voice, which is female in most countries and male in some countries, Apple chooses the voice the user needs during setup to update Siri on iOS. It is reported that it also offers an option to enable it.

