Univision and Televisa merged. Google among investors.





Univision Communications and Grupo Televisa are planning to consolidate their entertainment assets to establish a powerful new Spanish media company, one in the United States and the other in Mexico.

The two companies jointly announced the move late Tuesday, officially announcing the process that began quietly after Univision acquired new ownership late last year. The historic merger represents a dramatic reduction in Media Psion’s Emilio Azkragajan, whose family has long been among Mexican power brokers due to Televisa’s ownership and its vast media holdings.

The new entity, known as Televisa-Univision, will be the largest Spanish media company in the world. It will be managed by Wade Davis, former Viacom CEO and Univision CEO, who brought together a group of investors who purchased Univision from a consortium of U.S. private equity funds late last year. .. The Televisa transaction is expected to close later this year.

The union is designed to position Television Saunivision as a global force in streaming.

In an interview, Davis said that looking at the market as a whole, there was no truly global Spanish media company.Even Televisa and Univision … were driven by each [geographic] Given the size of the Spanish audience and market in the world, this is a breathtaking region.

Univision hopes to accelerate its streaming activities in the United States, Mexico, and abroad by leveraging Televisa’s worldwide name recognition and huge vault of Spanish programming.

The deal was borrowed from the Walt Disney Company’s playbook, which acquired much of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox entertainment for $ 71 billion two years ago. Burbank’s colossus can take over Netflix around the world as it bets heavily on programming and holds a majority stake in Hulu streaming services.

The proposed combination of Televisa and Univision underscores the pressure facing the two legacy TV businesses.

In Mexico, Televisa struggled to adapt to the streaming era, losing some viewers to Netflix. The company produced over 86,000 hours of content last year, but its distinctive telenovela wasn’t as connected to young viewers as it was decades ago. The company has valuable rights to sports and special events, producing news, movies, reality shows, children’s programs and educational programs.

Miami-based Univision has long relied on Televisa’s low-cost telenovela to fill its prime-time schedule, but it’s also intensifying competition from NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, English channels, YouTube, and streaming services. doing.

Univision has long been bound by Televisa through long-term programming rights contracts. The agreement gives Univision access to cheaper Mexican programming and has little incentive to create its own scripting programming. However, the lack of programming rights became the responsibility of Univision in the streaming era.

Televisa, based in Mexico City, will hold a 45% stake in the new entity.

The combination with Univision has always been a dream for us. This has always been the ultimate goal, and we have finally achieved it, Televisa co-CEO Alfonso de Angoitia said in an interview. Univision and Televisa have been on and off partners for decades. It was the right moment and the right people to do it.

For 14 years, Univision was dominated by Los Angeles billionaire Heim Savan and other private equity investors. The company fought Televisa over programming rights and wasted its leadership position in the US Spanish market as it failed to advance into English programming. ..

According to media consultant Julio Lumbo, the merger will benefit streaming by combining content, production facilities, significant operational cost savings and distributors in two of the world’s largest Spanish-speaking markets. Facilitates a transition. At the same time, it reinforces the strength of both companies’ traditional media assets.

Televisa announced that it will offer four broadcast TV channels, 27 pay TV networks, a Videocine movie studio and Blim TV subscription video-on-demand service, and the iconic Televisa trademark.

Univision will add Univision and UniMs broadcast networks, nine Spanish cable networks, 61 television stations and 58 radio stations to the United States and Puerto Rico, in addition to the recently launched streaming service PrendeTV. The management team is in charge.

By combining the assets that each company has a rights profile with the library [intellectual property] According to Davis, the two largest Spanish-speaking markets in the world are truly incredibly special.

Televisa valued its assets at $ 4.8 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Univision will pay Televisa $ 3 billion in cash to provide Univision’s common stock of $ 750 million and Series B preferred stock of $ 750 million.

The deal is partly due to a $ 1 billion investment series led by SoftBank Latin America Fund and a $ 2.1 billion debt commitment arranged by JPMorgan with the participation of ForgeLight, a Google, Raine Group and Davis company. Funded.

According to de Angoitia, the merged company will be based in the United States and is expected to generate approximately $ 4 billion in annual revenue and $ 1.6 billion in interest, taxes, depreciation and pre-amortization revenue. The new company will employ approximately 13,000 people and will continue to rely heavily on production facilities in Mexico City.

As part of the agreement, Televisa retains ownership of Izzi Telecom, Sky, and other businesses and real estate related to production facilities in Mexico. We will also maintain the broadcasting license issued by the Mexican government and its transmission infrastructure in Mexico.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Azcrraga family relinquishes control, but the family gains a significant portion of the US-based company. Emilio Azcrraga Jeans’ grandfather co-founded Univision with a television station in San Antonio, Texas 60 years ago, and his father made Televisa a master of entertainment and politics in Mexico.

In a statement, Televisa’s Chairman of the Board, Azkraga Jean, said the strategic combination would create significant value for the shareholders of both companies and help more programs reach all Spanish viewers more efficiently. Said that it would be. Together, Televisa Univision will be able to pursue innovation and growth more aggressively through digital platforms as the industry continues to evolve.

