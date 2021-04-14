WhatsApp flaws can be used by strangers to lock your account: this is the way





WhatsApp flaws can be used by strangers to lock your account: Here’s how (screenshot from the official Pexels website)

WhatsApp is very popular and is currently positioned as one of the most widely used encrypted messenger services in the world. In short, the app has also received considerable attention from hackers, attackers and cybercriminals trying to find certain security flaws in popular services.

WhatsApp flaws used by attackers

In fact, there is a particular flaw discovered recently that could leave a user’s particular WhatsApp account completely suspended for hours, leaving no easy solution to the victims of this particular attack. There is. Forbes reported that the flaw was discovered by security researchers Ernesto Canales Perena and Luis Marquez Carpintero.

According to security researchers, WhatsApp flaws could be used by malicious attackers to adequately keep users out of their accounts. In this particular case, it could actually be a estranged partner, enemy, troll, or random person who wants to lock out random numbers from WhatsApp. Once a user is locked out of their account, there is no easy or immediate way to allow them to regain access to their account.

WhatsApp number used for the owner

According to The Star, the attack itself is actually quite easy. The simple process that hackers follow to lock someone out of WhatsApp consists of several steps that most people can perform in their own right.

An attacker can do the following:

Download WhatsApp

Please enter the victim’s phone number

[確認]Tap the button

Trying to lock out the owner fails many times

If the attacker attempts to lock out the victim, the code will not be received, but the victim will receive the code instead. All the attacker needs to do is fail multiple times to lock out the account. You don’t need the victim’s SIM card, just the phone number.

Also read: WhatsApp warns users about messages offering free Amazon gifts and says it’s a scam

WhatsAppB attack

If you regain your account or retry the entire login process, it may take more than half a day to try to enter the code you actually received. At this time, there seems to be no solution to this potentially harmful attack, especially if the number of attackers is in the hands of the attackers.

Attacks can be random, but attackers can try to find the specific victim number of the target by searching online or by other means. Once the victim’s number is obtained, an attacker can exploit a flaw in WhatsApp to lock out the original owner of the WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp has not yet commented on this particular flaw and what it is doing to fix this particular issue. At this time, victims have to wait until they have access to their account.

