Free Fire Diamond Top Up: How to refill diamonds with Garena Free Fire Game, Best Offer





Garena Free Fire is one of the best battle royale games available on both Android and iOS platforms. When PUBG Mobile India was banned in the country, the popularity of battle royale soared. The game offers many interesting features, and one of the most interesting parts about it is the number of items available to the player. The company is constantly adding new skins for weapons, cars, characters and more. Apart from this, the developers also offer some attractive items. However, most of these items are only available using an in-game currency called diamonds. Players can complete various events to earn diamonds or use real money to buy diamonds. This article touches on Free Fire’s in-game currency, how to replenish it, how to use it, and more. So let’s get started without any further effort.

How to replenish diamonds with Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire allows you to restock diamonds from the in-game store. In addition, you have the option of using a third-party website to replenish your diamonds. This article describes both how to refill diamonds with Free Fire.

How to replenish diamonds using the in-game store?

You can easily replenish your diamonds using the in-game store. Here’s how to buy or restock diamonds in-game:

Open your Free Fire game and go to the in-game store. Alternatively, you can tap the diamond icon at the top of the screen. When complete, you will see some additional options. Players can choose the amount they want to buy for in-game diamonds. The player is then prompted to make a payment using Google Play payment mode. You can make payments by adding a debit / credit card on the Google Play payments page. Upon successful payment, the player will get in-game currency in their account.

How to replenish diamonds using a third party website?

There are many third-party websites where you can refill your diamonds with Free Fire. This article describes Games Kharido. This website allows you to charge Free Fire diamonds from the website. In addition, you can get some good offers using the website. Here’s how to use this website to replenish your diamonds:

Open the official Games Kharido website and click Free Fire. After that, the player must log in using the same ID that logs in to Free Fire. When complete, the player can add diamonds to their account by selecting the amount and then the payment option. If your purchase is successful, it will be credited to your Free Fire account.

How to redeem code on Free Fire?

When it comes to giveaways, Free Fire knows how to please players with free rewards and items. The company offers a variety of redemption codes on social media handles and websites for players. The redemption code is a set of 12 letters consisting of letters and numbers. However, please note that the benefits are only available using the FreeFire redemption website. In addition, the code can only be redeemed for that server. If the code is for an Indonesian server, it will not work for an Indian server. Also, if you have a guest account, you will not be able to use these codes. That said, here’s how to use the code in Free Fire:

Go to the https://reward.ff.garena.com/en website. Log in using a game account such as Facebook, Google, or Apple ID. Enter or paste the usage code in the box[確認]Click. If the benefit is valid, a confirmation message will be displayed on the website. When you’re done, you can collect rewards from the in-game email section. How to get free diamonds on Free Fire?

There is no direct option to get free diamonds on Free Fire, but there are various workarounds to get diamonds for free. In addition, there are several websites where you can make some money:

Use of in-game events

Garena Free Fire hosts regular in-game events. The event gives players the opportunity to earn free diamonds by completing various missions in the event. However, it’s important to note that you will only get a few diamonds while attending an in-game event.

Using Google Opinion Rewards

For those who don’t know, Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most popular applications on the Google Play store. With this app, users can earn Play Credits by completing and completing a simple survey provided by the search engine itself. You can download this application, complete a simple survey and get Google Play credits. Once you have enough credits, you can use your in-game currency to buy diamonds.

Get-paid-to Using applications and websites

Similar to Google Opinion Rewards, there are several other paid applications and websites where you can earn rewards by completing surveys. There are several companies, such as Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay, that require users to complete certain tasks such as surveys and quizzes in exchange for rewards. The website also comes with a cashout option and you can get free Free Fire diamonds at no additional cost.

Free Fire Diamond Best Offer Online

There are many websites that offer top-up Diamonds on Free Fire. Some websites also offer some interesting discounts on your first replenishment. Below is a list of websites that offer great deals on diamond replenishment for Free Fire.

Game Khalid

Games Kharido is one of the best top-up websites in India and also offers interesting deals. The website offers a 100% bonus on the first purchase. Users can add a player ID or Facebook and pay using different modes and simply additional diamonds. This will be credited to your account once payment is complete.

CodaShop

CodaShop is another website where users can replenish Free Fire Diamonds. You can also add in-game currencies for popular applications such as Candy Crush Saga, Need for Speed ​​No Limits and Turbo VPN on this website.

SEAGM

SEAGM or SeaGamer Mall is also one of the popular websites where players can now buy Free Fire diamonds. The website offers some interesting discounts and offers regarding the purchase of diamonds.

