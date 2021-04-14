Google helps former DeepMind employee launch “Sun Forecast”





Part of the Stafford Hill PV project will collect energy from the sun in Rutland, Vermont on Tuesday, September 15, 2015. When the project developed by Green Mountain Power in Rutland, Vermont’s largest utility, was completed, it claimed to have more 7.8 megawatts of solar power per capita than any other city in the New England region.

Wilson Ring | AP

LONDON Google supports climate change start-ups founded by former DeepMind employees through its charity, Google.org.

Open Climate Fix, a non-profit lab focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, invested € 10 million on Tuesday to fund new green technologies from Google.org’s Impact Challenge on Climate ($ 686,350). We announced that we were awarded the above.

A London-based start-up is looking to build an online PV forecasting service for the UK and Europe.

The service aims to predict cloud cover, which determines the amount of power a solar panel can generate, through a combination of satellite imagery and new artificial intelligence software.

Jack Kelly, co-founder of Open Climate Fix and former research engineer at DeepMind owned by Alphabet, told CNBC on Tuesday that Britain now needs to “keep many fossil fuel generators running below full capacity.” He said there was. A big cloud is coming over Cornwall. “

According to Kelly, these generators are significantly less efficient when ramped down.

“It is more fuel efficient and cost-effective to run a small number of generators near maximum, but it requires better predictions to run the system with less headroom. “I will,” he added.

Open Climate Fix hopes that solar forecasting services will provide better forecasts to grid operators and enable them to make more accurate forecasts.

According to Kelly, the company is currently in talks with National Grid, which owns and operates the infrastructure that powers homes and businesses around the UK. The National Grid was also talking to DeepMind at some point, but in the end nothing talked and climate change was on DeepMind’s agenda.

Entrepreneurs added that many legacy energy companies are not very good at innovation.

“It’s not their fault,” he said. “They have over 100 years of history, build a ton of physical hardware, and have historically not been software and data innovators.”

“We hope that by adopting state-of-the-art research and the latest approaches to building computer systems, we can significantly improve the efficiency of our power systems.”

Rowan Barnett, Head of Google.org for EMEA and APAC, said in a statement: approach. “

“We know that artificial intelligence can have a transformative impact when applied to challenges in the climate change sector, and we are excited to support this task.”

According to Kelly, the money from Google was used primarily to scale up his team and is now made up of three people.

Google also backed a company called Normative to help companies edit carbon reports automatically, and Dark Matter Labs, which is building a financial platform to support investments in urban forest management and restoration. did.

Other major technology companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, are also investing heavily in technologies that have the potential to reduce carbon emissions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos