Versatile rapid diagnostic platform gets CE mark-Med-Tech Innovation





AnteoTech has announced that EuGeni Reader and its associated COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (ART) have been CE marked for distribution in Europe.

The Digital Multitest EuGeniReader aims to eliminate human error associated with current immunochromatographic interpretations and can support sensitive quantitative readouts for time-critical disease and clinical intervention tracking. COVID-19 ART boasts strong sensitivity and specificity and provides test results in less than 15 minutes. Thus, as the economy is about to resume across the continent, it will be an important tool to support efficient front-line screening. The first ultra-sensitive COVID-19 saliva test is the next test in a series of tests being developed for the EuGeni Reader.

AnteoTechs EuGeni Platform is a highly interactive and user-friendly reader system backed by patented AnteoBind nanoparticle technology, providing outstanding test sensitivity and specificity. The first test utilizing the platform AnteoTechs COVID-19 ART showed 97.3% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity in clinical studies, allowing in-situ identification of suspected COVID-19 infections per hour. It can be processed in 60 tests. Use the EuGeni reader. These features make it an unparalleled solution for rapid mass screening in critical industries such as healthcare, public events and travel.

Derek Thomson, CEO of AnteoTech, said: Over the next few weeks, we have rolled out COVID-19ART on a large scale throughout Europe, improving and maturing promising options for rapid testing in other disease areas. Next is the highly sensitive COVID-19 saliva test. “

AnteoTechs’ rapid COVID-19 saliva test is under clinical research and aims to provide significantly higher sensitivity than is found in the currently available COVID-19 saliva test. Testing COVID-19ART for saliva use further improves test usability and implementation speed, reduces invasiveness, and improves patient comfort. These features extend the scope of the test to a variety of new screening contexts.

Among the test choices under development for EuGeni are the multiplex COVID-19 / Flu A & B test and the quantitative multiplex rapid sepsis test. Sepsis testing and EuGeni Reader offer great value because early detection and near real-time biomarker tracking can make sepsis fatal at a later stage, but with early detection and careful monitoring. Very treatable.

EuGeni Reader aims to eliminate the ambiguity of result interpretation encountered in immunochromatography, especially when dealing with very small amounts of target antigens, by leveraging quantitative detection algorithms. The system can also be smoothly integrated into an electronic patient recording system and a laboratory information management system (LIMS) for an optimized workflow without manual data entry errors.

