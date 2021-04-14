Animal Crossing Offers H & M’s New Sustainability Campaign Settings | Media & PR





Animal Crossing is working with H & M, so that must mean a pretty good product, right? Wrong. The two are working together in a sustainable fashion campaign run by Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Excuse me, what is it?

Disassemble it. H & M welcomes Williams as a Global Sustainability Ambassador and will work with stars to change the future of fashion. The first step in the campaign is to take place in Animal Crossing, a fashion-savvy destination. In fact, not everyone needs to make more clothes pretty smart.

Specifically, this is all done at H & Ms Loop Island. The island was designed on a sustainable theme and named after the H & Ms Loop garment recycling machine. Players can use the island’s clothing recycling station to recycle game outfits to new ones.

Williams visits the island in the form of an animal forest and meets the visiting players. Visitors can leave H & M notes on the bulletin board.

It’s a great idea and once again shows that the game space is an ideal place for a wider range of marketing activities, not only during a pandemic, but thanks to democracy accessible to everyone interested in participating. I am.

I wasn’t an expert enough to comment on H & M’s sustainability qualifications, but as it’s in the field of fast fashion, great effort must be made in this field to offset its impact. I think. This campaign isn’t specifically targeted, but as industry stars continue to rise, developers and publishers need to pay more attention to which campaigns they participate in.

We are pleased to finally share the news of our partnership with H & M as a Global Sustainability Ambassador. I can’t wait to see you in our efforts. In this position, we will work closely with H & M experts to promote sustainability initiatives and shape the path to an accessible and cyclical future of fashion. The long-term goal is to use 100% recycled or other sustainable raw materials for textiles across the H & M Group’s full brand by 2030. It’s time to take action and create more viable production circuits in fashion to protect the planet for the next generation, says Maisie. Williams.

Participating in this initiative with Maisie Williams and driving the transformation of the fashion industry by encouraging customers and fans to reuse, remake and recycle unwanted clothing is highly ambitious for H & M. Animal Crossing: We have adopted the creative space in New Horizons as an exciting way to create a unique showcase of our vision. The future of fashion needs to look different and we want to be part of this solution, says Pascal Blanc of Global Sustainability. Manager H & M.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos