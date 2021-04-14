Save 79% on this simple and secure password manager





Everyone now knows that complex and well-thought-out passwords are the best way to protect your data. And if we only think of one thing we had to do, that’s fine. In the real world, we visit dozens of sites every day. Use the same passcode for all of them. A single breach means you get the entire online persona. If you use different things for each web page, you forget them.

This dilemma is exactly why password managers were created, and password managers are becoming more and more needed. There are many options, but if you need something that hits the sweet spot between security and ease of use, SplashID Pro will check all the boxes. This management app has been well received by the data protection trade magazine CSO Online and should tell you something about your commitment to user safety. After entering the password, an automatic backup will be created. SplashID remembers your login and keeps it secure behind one central hub that only you can access.

That said, users can share passwords and login records with trusted people (no, you don’t need a SplashID account), and you can control how your code syncs and whether it syncs. If your password changes and you need to revert to your old password, just recall the last five backup records. You can also check the security breakdown of the record. The app quickly evaluates passwords that may need to be changed, whether they are too old or easy to guess.

If you want to simplify your own password management, PCMag readers can get a lifetime subscription to SplashID Pro for $ 39.99. This is 79% off the $ 199 MSRP.

Prices are subject to change.

