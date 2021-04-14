Samsung unveiled “the most powerful Galaxy device” at the April 28 event, likely referencing a new laptop





Samsung teased a new Galaxy Unpacked Virtual Event on April 28th. This means the company will unveil the “most powerful Galaxy” device. This probably means a new laptop rather than a new Samsung smartphone.

The next Galaxy phone isn’t expected to surface for some time yet. According to a report by The Elec, the company plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 at the July event. Samsung had previously suggested that it could skip the release of new Galaxy Note devices this year due to its dropout from the global semiconductor shortage.

However, Samsung’s laptops have been delayed in updating, and according to trusted leaker Evan Blass, it is possible that the Galaxy Book Pro line will launch an 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake laptop. The Intel chip includes integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, PCIe Gen 4, and WiFi 6 support.

Rumors and recently unearthed South Korean certifications also indicate the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 models running Microsoft Windows.

Notebooks are expected to feature nearly bezel-less 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch OLED displays, but the latter model, as the name implies, is expected to have 360-degree hinges and perhaps 5G connectivity. It has been. If you would like to see the Galaxy Unpacked launch event, please visit Samsung’s YouTube channel at 10am EST on April 28th.

Apple plans to release a new MacBook Pro model in the third quarter of 2021. For more information on what you can expect from the 2021 update, see our dedicated MacBook Pro Rumor Guide. The machine so far.

