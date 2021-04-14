Google puts 10m into a project to tackle climate change





Google.org, Google’s philanthropic division, outlined how to allocate a € 10 million impact challenge to fund climate change and nominated winners in areas such as solar farm optimization and regenerative agriculture.

Photo: We are working on one of Snow Change’s natural recovery projects. Image: Google / SnowChange Cooperative

The challenge was launched last year with Climate-KIC as a project partner to support initiatives that support climate adaptation and mitigation. Google.org has chosen to focus on renewable energy, low-carbon transport, natural resources, and the circular economy funded.

This week, the organization confirmed that 11 successful candidates will receive a share of € 500,000 to € 2 million each this year, including four UK-based initiatives.

For renewable energy, the fund is a UK-based solar forecasting service that uses machine learning and satellites to maximize power generation from PV panels and help operators prepare for intermittent power generation. Supports certain Open Climate Fixes. It also supports the Swiss Energy Web Foundation, which was established to increase the uptake and efficiency of distributed energy resources such as renewable microgrids and batteries.

For low carbon transport, Portugal-based CEiiA has been selected. The company offers a blockchain-based platform that rewards users for activities such as cycling, walking and using public transport.

Initiatives related to natural resources cover land and sea. Google.org is Finland’s Snowchange Cooperative, which provides Open Food Fact’s efforts to help businesses and individuals track and reduce the environmental impact of food and the German regenerative farming network Climate Farmers, as well as re-wilding projects. Supports. DarkMatter Laboratories’ Trees AI platform, which enables investment in urban trees, was also selected as a winner.

For water, the Impact Challenge on Climate supports Global Water Watch, which works to improve the quality and availability of water-related data, and a UK-based project that uses digital technology to track Gulf streams in real time. ..

Some winners provide carbon and climate literacy education to businesses and develop bio-based materials.

The award-winning initiative will gain access to and initial funding for the Google for Startups Accelerator.

“At Google, we believe that when it comes to solving urgent problems that are as big as climate change, we can do more by working together,” said a Google statement.

“We want to support the work of nonprofits, professionals and organizations that mitigate the effects of climate change inside and outside Europe and increase the resilience of communities to those effects.”

Internal sustainability work

Google has been one of the world’s largest buyers of renewable energy for several years and has been advocating carbon neutrality since 2007.

But historically, companies have faced demands to improve their sustainability goals and stop providing services that help increase emissions in areas such as oil and gas.

In response to these concerns, the company promised to stop building custom AI tools for fossil fuel companies in May last year and renew its climate change efforts in September last year. The commitment includes offsetting all lifelong carbon dioxide emissions and operating all data centers and office campuses globally with 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

Sarah George

