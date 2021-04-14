Orrick spins out its first standalone business from a technology innovation hub





Legal collaboration platform Joiner is led by former Orrick partner Dan Keller

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, San Francisco Shutterstock

Orrick Labs, an innovation unit at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, has spun out its first business, alternative legal service provider Joinder. This is a platform that enables internal departments to better work with law firms.

The new business will be led by former Orrick partners Dan Keller and Jim Brock, who will serve as CEO and CEO, respectively. The platform allows corporate legal departments to integrate data storage, task management, communications, and document management into a single digital workspace, giving in-house lawyers direct access to information that previously had to be sought from external providers. I can do it.

Orrick Chairman and CEO Mitch Zuklie said: “When we launched Orrick Labs, our goal was to tackle a problem where we couldn’t find a suitable solution in the market. Joyder was the result of our clients’ demand for deeper insight into their records. , The first product to spin out of the lab, and that’s exactly it. It’s a better platform for legal involvement, built by a team that understands how lawyers and the legal department work together. . “

IT Networking and Cybersecurity Business Juniper Networks is one of the early adopters of this platform. Charandeep Kaur, Senior Director of Legal and Chief of Staff of the company, said the platform will allow him to see all future deadlines in one place and access case documents without having to call an external legal provider. Told.

Orrick also said it uses the platform in a variety of ways, including its Privacy in a Box global compliance platform and a recording system for over 1,000 corporate clients. Joinder helps internal teams manage litigation, corporate and IP, compliance, and legal affairs.

Keller, formerly responsible for Orrick’s Global Technology Sector Practices, said: Joyder flips the script over and puts control firmly in the hands of the legal department. “

Orrick launched Orrick Labs in 2017 as a way to accelerate and accelerate the development of legal tech solutions that help improve the quality, security and efficiency of client services.

