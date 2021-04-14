Sony will invest another $ 200 million in Fortnite maker Epic Games





Sony Group Corporation, the parent company of Sony Music Group, has invested an additional $ 200 million in Epic Games, the US company behind Fortnite.

Tokyo-based Sony’s investment arrived within Epic’s new $ 1 billion funding round confirmed yesterday (April 13), with the latter company “supporting future growth opportunities.” Stated.

As a result of the new funding, Epic Games says it has achieved a $ 28.7 billion share valuation. Therefore, Sony’s $ 200 million equity investment will bring about 0.7% of Fortnite makers to Japanese companies.

This is Sony’s second investment in Epic Games. In July 2020, Sony announced that it had made a debut investment in Epic and invested $ 250 million in gaming companies.

A month later, Epic revealed that Sony’s investment formed part of a total of $ 1.78 billion in rounds, giving Epic a $ 17.3 billion valuation.

This tells us two important things:

Sony’s initial investment ($ 17.3 billion valuation, $ 250 million) will be about 1.45% of Epic Games. Together with the new investment, Sony may now own somewhere between 2% and 2.5% of interactive entertainment companies. Over the past seven months, Epic’s stock valuation has risen by a whopping $ 10.4 billion ($ 17.3 billion to $ 28.7 billion). .. Therefore, Sony’s first $ 250 million investment in Fortnite is already worth about $ 416 million.

Sony has good reason to smile about investing in North Carolina-based Epic, but not as much as Tencent Holdings.

The Chinese giant invested $ 330 million in Epic in 2012, about five years before Fortnite was released.

With that investment, Tencent acquired a 40% stake in Epic. This is a stock slice currently worth $ 11.5 billion, thanks to Epic’s latest funding round.

Tim Sweeney, CEO and founder of Epic Games, remains the controlling shareholder of the company. In a memo issued today (April 14th), Exane BNP Paribas suggests that Sweeney holds about 45% ownership of Epic Games and Tencent holds about 40%.

Epic announces new funding round, Sony’s $ 200 million donation ” [our] Two companies and reinforcements [our] A common mission to stay on the cutting edge of technology, entertainment, and socially connected online services. “

“We are excited to enhance collaboration to bring new entertainment experiences to people around the world. This is our purpose to fill the world with emotions through the power of creativity and technology. I strongly believe that they are in agreement. “

Kenichiro Yoshida, Sony Group Corporation

Epic Sweeney: Thanks to new and existing investors for supporting the Epic and Metaverse visions. Their investment will help accelerate the task of building a connected social experience with Fortnite, Rocket League, and FallGuys while empowering game developers and creators at Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services, and the Epic Games Store. .. “

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Group Inc., said: Epic continues to deliver innovative experiences through a range of cutting-edge technologies that support creators across the gaming and digital entertainment industry.

“We are excited to enhance collaboration to bring new entertainment experiences to people around the world. This is our purpose to fill the world with emotions through the power of creativity and technology. I strongly believe that they are in agreement. “

Artists who have performed virtual concerts at Fortnite Metaverse include Travis Scott, Marshmello, Diplo, Steve Aoki and Deadmau5.

In addition to Sony, other investors in Epic Games’ new $ 1 billion funding round include Appaloosa, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and GIC.

T for this round. Includes funds and accounts advised by RowePrice Associates, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Park West, KKR, AllianceBernstein, Altimeter, Franklin Templeton and Luxor Capital.

Credit Suisse and BoFA Securities acted as co-deployment agents for Epic, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati provided legal counsel to Epic.Music Business Worldwide.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos