Sony Xperia 1 III has a 4K 120Hz screen and a variable zoom lens





On the left is the Sony Xperia 5 III and in the center is the Xperia 1 III.

Sony

The new Sony Xperia 1 III (pronounced “One Mark Three”) features a 6.5-inch 4K OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the first on any smartphone. It was unveiled at a virtual event on Wednesday with a small Xperia 5 III with a 6.1-inch full HD 120Hz display. Both phones are equipped with a telephoto camera with a real zoom lens that changes the focal length, both of which are creative types such as photographers, filmmakers, audiophiles, mobile gamers, etc. because of Sony’s mainstream appeal. It shows that it continues to shift to.

The new phone was a follow-up to last year’s Xperia 1 II and impressed us with its 4K display and excellent ProPhoto and CinemaPro apps. The app included the features of Sony’s mirrorless camera Alphaline and cinema camera Veniceline. In fact, Robber shot it on the Xperia 1 II in a four-minute movie called I to test its features that I wrote, shot, and starred.

To know

Get the latest technical articles on CNET Daily News on weekdays.

Both the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III have a triple rear camera system with wide, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. The telephoto camera has a variable zoom lens. The optical element inside the lens moves to switch between the two focal lengths of a 70mm lens equivalent and a 105mm lens. Compare with other phones that switch between multiple cameras to achieve zoom. Like the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 10x telephoto lens, Sony’s zoom lens sits horizontally on the phone and uses a mirror to reflect the image to the dual-phase detection sensor. Sony claims to have fast and accurate autofocus under a variety of lighting conditions. .. The aperture of the zoom lens is f / 2.3 and f / 2.8 depending on the focal length, and it shows excellent performance even in dark places.

Playing now: Look at this: Sony reveals the new Xperia 1 III

2:19

All rear cameras on the Xperia 1III and 5III are also equipped with Eye AF (autofocus) that can automatically detect and track the eyes of human and animal subjects such as cats, dogs and birds even when the head is turned. It has been. The Xperia 1 III has a flight time sensor to collect depth information.

Sony has paired the camera app from three to two: Photo Pro and Cinema Pro. The Photo Pro app includes a new “basic” mode that replaces the standalone default Android camera app Sony that was included on previous phones. Read my review of the Sony Xperia 1 II for an overview of some of the features included in both apps.

The new phone is equipped with EyeAF (autofocus), which can detect and track your pet’s eyes for the best possible focus.

Sony

The Xperia camera has many features for those who want to get the most out of their photos and videos, such as image stabilization and AI super-resolution zoom for photos. Like the Xperia 5 II, the new phone can record 4K 120fps video with Cinema Pro. Please see the 4K 120fps slow motion video of Xperia 5 II below.

Like the Xperia Pro, both phones can be used as external monitors for dedicated cameras (such as Sony’s Alpha series), supporting livestreaming workflows. However, instead of having a built-in micro HDMI port for input, the new Xperias can be connected via USB-C.

Other main features and specifications are as follows.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8885G chip 5G sub 6 support (including USAndroid 114,500 mAh battery) Stereo speaker Headphone jack dedicated hardware Shutter button IP65 / 68 dustproof and water resistant rating 256GB storage on both phones, or 128GB on Xperia 5 128GB III 8GB on Xperia 1 RAM Xperia 5 III Wireless charging on Xperia 1 III Reverse wireless charging on Xperia 1 III Gorilla Glass Victus display on Xperia 1 III Gorilla Glass 6 display on Xperia 5 III

The Xperia 1 III is available in black or purple and the Xperia 5 III is available in black or green. Both phones will be available this summer and no pricing has been announced at this time. From a point of view, last year’s Xperia 1 II was priced at $ 1,200 and 1,099, which translates to about AU $ 1,840, while the Xperia 5 II was $ 950,799, or about AU $ 1,350.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos