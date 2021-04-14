Pentagon modernization cannot happen on its own, Pentagon says> Pentagon> Pentagon News





Adversary and competitive technology development cannot be achieved by the Pentagon alone. It must be done in collaboration with academia, partner countries, and the US private sector technology industry, said Pentagon officials carrying out the mission of Under Secretary of Defense for research and engineering.

“To provide credible deterrence to potential adversaries, we need to develop and develop emerging technologies,” Barbara McKist told the Senate Expenditure Committee. “We need to innovate at speed and scale. To be successful, we need an approach that goes beyond working alone. We are small businesses and [historically black colleges and universities].. We need to revitalize the federal government’s research capabilities, enhance science, promote technology, and expand partnerships with allies. “

According to McKist, one of the areas where the effort is currently underway is the Defense Innovation Unit. DIU was designed to bring technologies developed in the private sector to DOD more quickly.

“In the past, they currently have 189 contracts,” McKist told Senator. “75% are small businesses, 32% are first-time vendors, and 10% are already moving to military applications. For rapid technology integration, you need to be flexible, fast and work at commercial speed. Important. Service. “

Also, part of the research and engineering is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which has been at the forefront of Pentagon technology development for over 60 years, said Stephanie Tompkins, director of DARPA.

DARPA has partnered with academia and the civilian sector to enable technologies such as stealth, precision guided weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, the Internet, automatic speech recognition, language translation, and GPS receivers, Tompkins told Senator. She said the role of DARPA today is just as important.

“DARPA considers not only scientific and engineering innovation, but also the“ innovation ecosystem ”. That ecosystem includes many overlapping adjoining communities from academia, industry and government, “she said.

At DARPA, program managers come from outside DARPA, spend time on specific projects within the organization, and then return to government, academia, or other parts of the private sector. In the process, they enrich both DARPA and the organization in which they were born.

According to Tompkins, a recent example of DARPA’s value is the fight against COVID-19. When she worked for DARPA about five years ago, she said she frequently discussed the ongoing investment and work that DARPA was involved in regarding the messenger RNA vaccine. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, induces the body to produce harmless spike proteins. This is enough to prepare the immune system to react if it later encounters the actual virus.

“MRNA vaccines are almost a common term today, but they were much more ambiguous at the time,” she said.

DARPA’s investment in mRNA vaccines at the time was based on insights from visionary program managers who found value in mRNA vaccines for both military and public health applications, she said.

“DARPA’s first research, which began more than a decade ago, is now playing a leading and catalytic role in today’s battle with COVID-19,” she said.

Today, DARPA is involved in vaccines and diagnostics, defensive and aggressive hypersonic technologies, artificial intelligence, quantum systems, microelectronics solutions, and more, according to Tompkins.

“DARPA is paving the way for us and continues to fulfill our mission,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos