Apple may be on the brink of a smart home breakthrough





If you look at something that is too long, you may start to see patterns that aren’t really there. When thinking about Apple’s smart home strategy, I’m worried that this is happening to me. Did you reboot? Are you looking to see Apple add some exciting new spins to its familiar products and return to the smart home category? Is it time for Apple to shine as the original HomePod rests?

I want to believe But am I just convincing myself that it’s not true?

Opportunity of hope

Two years ago, Apple hired a former Microsoft executive to lead a smart home initiative. At the time, I saw it as a sign that Apple might have hope to move in a new direction.

Like many, I was disappointed by Apple’s slow response to the growth of smart home technology and the limited growth of HomeKit. Some product categories (mesh networking routers) seemed like the perfect place for Apple to contribute, but instead abandoned the venerable Wi-Fi business. And, of course, Amazon Echo support was delayed for years, overpriced, and eventually failed.

I was hopeful that Apple would adopt Sam Jadallah, but I knew it would take years before there was evidence of his influence on the direction of the new product. Apple’s announcement in late 2019 that it is forming a smart home alliance with many of its competitors was another suggestion that change is underway, but it could take some time. ..

By integrating the HomePod and Apple TV under the same operating system, I frown. Have you ever seen Apple be able to do something like create a soundbar using two devices?

A smoke-breathing gun?

The death of the HomePod and its replacement with its smaller, more affordable successor, the HomePod mini, were another positive sign. The HomePod mini seems to be a much better calibration product. No, it’s not as good as the HomePod, but the price is small.

But when you’re reading tea leaves and looking at the sky for signs of good things coming, you have something more you want. It’s like discovering a hidden sensor on the HomePod mini that detects room humidity and temperature.

The HomePod mini’s hidden temperature sensor could mean new features in the future.

iFixit / Bloomberg

This sensor isn’t currently used for anything, but the fact that it exists speaks for itself a great deal. At the very least, it shows that someone within Apple finds it worthwhile to provide HomeKit with basic data about their home environment. It could be used to trigger humidifiers, dehumidifiers, heating and cooling. It’s not just buying the HomePod Mini for use as a sensor, suggesting that Apple may be looking for a broader home strategy to add sensors to all kinds of home products. .. And if you really want to plot, the sensor is currently blocked, probably because Apple isn’t ready to announce a larger home strategy.

The Apple TV that dominates all of them?

Recently, I’m desperate for the future of my favorite device, the Apple TV. It’s a lot more expensive than its competitors, and Apple has done more to provide its services to its competitors than to differentiate its Apple TV from its competitors.

Given all this, isn’t it strange that Bloomberg’s report that Apple is working on a HomePod and Apple TV combination was like watering a man just wandering from the desert?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the product combines Apple TV, HomePod, video conferencing cameras, and other smart home features. It doesn’t shout me a “soundbar”, but it’s hard to understand why you make a box with speakers to which your TV is supposed to be mounted and don’t use it for TV audio routing either ..

Even if this product isn’t both floor wax and dessert toppings, and even if the product doesn’t bear fruit at all, it’s another strong sign that Apple is at least considering a bunch of weird new home products. It is based on the technology we have already built. That’s a great sign.

Gurman also reports that Apple is considering a HomePod with a touchscreen in line with the Amazon Echo Show. I’ve held several Echo Shows over the years, and while enjoying what they are, there’s plenty of room for Apple to enter the market with great products. The bar is very low.

make it happen

I want to believe I want to believe that the Apple TV will be more than that. The integration of tvOS and HomePod means that HomePod can get a display and a camera. The presence of temperature and humidity sensors on the HomePod mini means that Apple is thinking about all the inputs needed to create a truly smart and automated home. Maybe Apple might consider returning to the home router game.

Yes, the evidence is scarce. Deactivated sensors are little evidence. Rumors about products that may never see the sunlight are even flimsy. But two years after Apple overhauled the team implementing its smart home strategy, we feel like we’re on the verge of major change for Apple.

At least that’s what I want to believe.

