iOS 14.5 release date, major new features, etc .: Everything we know





iOS 14 gets some new features in this month’s release.

James Martin / CNET

iOS 14 was first released in September 2020, prior to the launch of the iPhone 12. Since then, a new version of Apple’s mobile operating system has been released monthly, adding new features and bug fixes. The latest version of iOS 14.4 was released on January 26th. I expected iOS14.5 to arrive in late February and then in March, but now it seems to be sometime in April (an Apple event will be held in April). 20, and we will probably know more from it. In the meantime, the public beta is currently available.

The latest version of the OS includes a new feature that makes it easy to unlock your smartphone while wearing a mask (if you also own an Apple Watch), and the app grants you permission before tracking data and activity. You need to ask. There are also new voice options for Siri. This does not default to female voice.

Read more: WatchOS 7.4 is here: Two new Apple Watch features that people love

Currently playing: Watch this: What’s new in iOS 14.5

5:18

Here’s everything you know about iOS 14.5 so far. This includes when iOS 14.5 will be generally available for download and new features you can expect. In addition, the rumors I’ve heard about iOS 15 are:

Read more: Best iPhone New Features in iOS 14

When is the release date of iOS 14.5?

The latest version of Apple’s operating system, iOS 14.5, is now available in public beta. This means that you can download it, but Apple is still working on it before the final release, so it may contain some bugs. We do not recommend downloading the beta version to your regular device.

Apple hasn’t announced when it will release a new version of iOS, but there are some clues that can be traced. IOS 14.5 is a bit behind schedule, as the developer beta of iOS 14.5 will be available on February 1st, shortly after the public beta will be released, and the release will occur almost once a month. I will. The final version of iOS 14.5 is expected to be available in April.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

How do I download iOS 14.5 Public Beta?

If you want to download iOS 14.5 Public Beta and try out some new features (it’s a good idea to download it on a device you don’t normally use because it may have bugs), you need to sign it first. Towards Apple’s beta software program. To do this, go to beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram and[サインアップ]Click. You must enter your Apple ID and password and accept the terms of use. Tap iOS and click “Register Apple Device” in “Getting Started”. From there you will find more instructions on how to do so.

Once you join the program[設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to and when you see iOS 14.5 Public Beta,[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click.

How do I download scar Gutirrez / CNET iOS 14.5 when it is generally available?

Once released, you will be notified that iOS 14.5 is available and will be prompted to download it. Alternatively, you can do the following:

1. Open the settings app.

2.[一般]Choose.

3.[ソフトウェアアップデート]Tap.

The device connects to Apple’s server and prompts you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When the device reboots, iOS 14.5 will run. (See here for complete instructions on preparing your phone and downloading iOS 14.)

What devices are compatible with iOS 14.5?

iOS 14.5 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14. These typically include the iPhone 6S ($ 250 on Best Buy) to the iPhone 12, the iPhone SE ($ 160 on eBay) and the iPod Touch. ($ 179 in the back market) (7th generation). Click here for a complete list of iOS 14 compatible devices.

Currently playing: Watch this: iOS 14.5 Beta reveals how to unlock your iPhone while wearing it …

1:44

What new features does iOS 14.5 include?

The latest version of iOS offers some useful new features, including:

Use Face ID on your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone even when you’re wearing a mask

Apple Watch owners can choose the ability to unlock their iPhone using Face ID when the watch is on and unlocked, even if their face is hidden by a mask. The watch provides tactile feedback to let you know that your iPhone has been unlocked.

If you have an Apple Watch, iOS 14.5 makes it easy to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask.

Aleksandar Georgiev / GettyImages Set your favorite default music player

Apple Music may no longer need to be the default music player. Instead, when you first ask Siri to play something, it will list all the music streaming services installed on your device. Just select the player you want to set as the default player, such as Spotify. This update was first discovered by Reddit users exploring the beta version of iOS 14.5 and reported by MacRumors on Monday.

Over 200 new emoji

iOS 14.5 includes 217 new emojis, including new skin color variations for popular emojis such as couple kisses. There are also new emojis such as Heart on Fire, exhaling faces, faces in the clouds, and faces with spiral eyes. Changes have also been made to the syringe pictograms to remove more suitable blood to depict the vaccine.

Choose a new voice for Siri

In the latest iOS 14.5 developer beta, Siri does not have a female voice by default. Instead, you will be asked to select the audio to use for your digital assistant. The OS includes two new voice options for English speakers. After downloading the new OS, here’s how to make changes:

Other Siri updates

Siri will soon be able to call 911 at the prompt “Hey, Siri, emergency call”. You’ll see a 3-second countdown with the option to cancel your request.

Stream Fitness Plus workouts with AirPlay

With iOS 14.5 and Watch OS 7.4, Apple Fitness Plus users can stream their workouts directly to AirPlay 2-compatible TVs and devices.

App tracking transparency

iOS 14.5 contains privacy changes that require the app to ask for your permission before tracking data and activity. This is based on the changes released in iOS 14.3, which allows you to see the data the app collects before downloading.

Dual SIM 5G global support

iPhone 12 users will soon have global support for dual SIM. This means that you can take advantage of the phone’s physical SIM slot and digital eSIM to access two service lines on the same phone. This support was previously only available in mainland China.

Console controller support

With this update, Apple will add iOS and iPad OS support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers, allowing you to play games on your mobile phone or tablet.

We’ve also redesigned podcasts, news, and reminder apps.

For more information, check out some of the best hidden iPhone features found in iOS 14. Before updating the OS, please make sure that your iPhone and iPad can be updated.

Shelby Brown contributed to this story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos