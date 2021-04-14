



Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.21 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows:

CD Projekt RED has released a new hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077. This update will be available a few weeks after Update 1.2 is released. There are many other fixes in this new update.

If you download the update on PS4, the patch size is 25.322GB. However, if you own the game on another device, the patch size will be different. One of the things we want to address in this update is the progress blocker. Hopefully this will eventually fix the major issue.

Anyway, you can read the new patch notes posted below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.21 Patch Notes

Quest and open world

Fixed a gig issue: I’m getting a warmer … The player was unable to lower the temperature of 8ug8ear. Cyberpsycho Sighting: Fixed an issue where the Discount Dock could not pick up the “Send a crew” shard. Reading shards has become an optional objective. Fixed an issue with the street down where Takemura got stuck in the Japantown Dock after the player chose to go to Wakako alone and left the area too early. Fixed Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual clues not counting if players scan them before talking to injured NPCs. Spray paint is now properly triggered when the player approaches Brendan. Fixed an issue with Play it Safewhere where connecting to an access point could cause the screen to go black and prevent further progress. Fixed an issue where the reported crime: Dredged Up would not complete if the player opened the container before scanning for blood stains. Fixed an issue where Maelstromer could spawn in areas unreachable by players and block the progress of Losing My Religion / Sacrum Profanum. Fixed an issue that blocked progress on one of the ongoing assaults in Japantown. Addressed an issue that could cause the game to crash during a gig: Hippocratic Oath if a player jumps over a window after breaking it. Suspected Organized Crime Activities: Fixed a variety of privacy policy violations where enemies were able to break through objects and float in the air. Suspected organized crime activity: Fixed a privacy policy violation issue. Progress could be blocked because the enemy was trapped in the hangar. Mitch’s Holocalls no longer stacks and repeats if a call is previously interrupted. Fixed Johnny’s appearance in various quests. Dennis cars should spawn correctly in Japan’s big. Players can now enter Dennis’ car from the right side of Japan’s Big. The windows in the hut will no longer break when you open the container in Japan. After opening the container, Big in Japan now fails when the player leaves Haruyoshi instead of carrying Haruyoshi safely. Fixed an issue that could prevent players from using weapons and consumables after getting off Takemura’s van in Down on the Street. During the meeting with Oda inDown on the Street, players can no longer call Takemura. Fixed an issue where Oda was found on the bridge between Watson and Westbrook before going to Takemura’s hideout in Search and Destroy. Fixed a street down issue that could hit a player’s car if Oda parked in the middle. Fixed an issue where Burning Desire / Night Movescould could get stuck for the purpose of “waiting for a call from a distressed man” after a player fails a quest. Fixed an issue where Cassius Ryder’s door to the ripperdoc shop wouldn’t open and players wouldn’t be able to complete the gig. Saul will no longer follow players around the world when he leaves the quest area after releasing a player in Riders on the Storm. Fixed an issue where sandstorms could be present in the city if the player moved through the city at high speed while killing in NameorRiders on the Storm. Stormwill riders will now fail if the player leaves the Ray Camp before rescuing Sole. Gig: Severance packages are now properly triggered after approaching the quest area.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where NCPD officers would spawn behind the player’s back after the player committed a crime on the roof of a building. Fixed an issue that prevented players from climbing ladders from water.

visual

Fixed various issues related to NPC clothing clipping.

UI

DistractEnemies Added an icon above NPCs that are affected by the quick hack effect. The scan UI has been cleaned up. Fixed an issue that could cause Japanese / Traditional Chinese text to disappear when the player changed the interface language from English to one of these languages.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reduced number of crashes).

Console specific

Players will be able to select stickers in photo mode using the Circle button on the Japanese version of PlayStation 4.

Stadia specific

Fixed an issue with the bridge graphic in Mikoshi in Belly Of The Beast / Changes.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been released for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game will be available later this year for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. For more information on today’s patch, please visit the official website.

-Updated on this article: April 14, 2021

