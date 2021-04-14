Opinion: We are New York Times technicians.This is why we are united





Through unions, we can ensure that all workers have a say in our workplace. Individuals who express concern in the workplace often face difficult battles. But when workers get together, in a union, we bring democracy to the workplace. We can win better working conditions and drive change. While technology involvement in the media industry has had some success, many newsroom jobs affected by changing business models have also been lost. As the media industry becomes more digital and reliant on technology and innovation, tech workers like the New York Times, who are essential to success stories, aren’t making job protection or democratic statements about the company’s direction. .. The New York Times has stated its goal of being “the best place to work in the media.” Our union is essential for the company to achieve its goals.

We engineers at the Times want clearer opportunities for career development so that everyone can build a long and fulfilling career. We need a more diverse workplace that reflects the interconnected world. We want stable employment, fair pay, and more affordable health care. Best of all, we worked here and stayed here. We want to promote the New York Times mission, pursue the truth, and help people better understand their world.

Management said the Times had “a long history of positive and productive relationships with the union” and “respects the rights of all employees to decide whether joining a union is right for them.” Was asked directly about our statement released this morning. They considered our request for voluntary approval and added that they would come back to us. We hope they will recognize us voluntarily, as we did at the Wire Cutter Union in 2019. By 2029, the technology sector is ready to increase the employment of 500,000 people, whose workers are some of the most popular, but still the least unionized industry. Our editorial colleagues have built and strengthened unions over the last 80 years, gaining more stable employment, higher wages, affordable healthcare and pensions, but we Are employed as “excluded” employees and have little ability to change working conditions or demand accountability. In this industry, the status of workers can change rapidly. New technologies such as AI can reduce the need for certain categories of workers. Our industry is affected by the same types of outsourcing, perming, and worker misclassification schemes that management uses to reduce costs and erode workers’ power in other industries. I will not receive it. It’s not surprising that engineers from other media companies like Kickstarter, Glitch, Alphabet, and Dow Jones have united. These unions have won valuable protection for their colleagues, raised important concerns about technology ethics, and challenged unfair practices.

Technical workers now have a better future by integrating, not only for those who are already engaged in technology, but also for new workers and career changers who will enter the industry today and for years to come. There is an opportunity to secure. This is what we are doing. By taking collective action to negotiate and improve the workplace, we make the organization a better place for workers and a better workplace.

