Alienware launches first AMD-based laptop in over 10 years





(Subscribe to the Today’s Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of the top five tech articles. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Dell Alienware has launched the first AMD-based laptop in over a decade. Its last AMD-based laptop, the Aurora ALX, was launched 14 years ago.

“Few people know that running today’s blockbuster games requires serious performance and better performance than their AMD and NVIDIA friends. Today, AMD has a new chapter. Let’s get started, “Dell said in a statement.

AMD processors performed well last year. Asus, Lenovo, and even Dell with the G5 15 SE are already running on AMD processors.

Alienware is the latest brand to join them. Dell has launched two gaming laptops, including the AMD-based m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and the Dell G15 with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Both models feature NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs and user-upgradable 3200Mhz DDR4 memory.

The m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will be available in the US on April 20th from $ 2,229.99 and the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available on May 4th from $ 899.99.

The Dell G15 with a 10th generation Intel Core processor will be available in the US starting April 13th for $ 899.99.

Dell has also launched four new game monitors. The 25-inch game monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a response time of 1ms.

Read more | Samsung launches world’s first smart monitor with built-in OTT app

Dell 27-inch and 32-inch curved gaming monitors feature a refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of 2ms. They will be available in the United States on June 22nd.

Finally, a 144Hz refresh rate 34-inch curved gaming monitor will be available in Asia Pacific and Japan on June 22nd.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos