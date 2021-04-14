Amazon, Google, GM, Starbucks, and hundreds of companies join to oppose voting restrictions





Hundreds of prominent executives from prominent companies such as Amazon, Google, BlackRock and Starbucks have signed statements against discriminatory laws that make voting difficult.

The statement, printed in an ad for the New York Times on Wednesday, was organized by Ken Schno and Ken Frazier, two of America’s most prominent black corporate leaders. He called democracy a “beautiful American ideal,” and said that in order for it to work, “we must secure the right to vote for all of us.”

“We should all feel responsible for defending the right to vote and against discriminatory legislation on measures that limit or prevent voters from having equal and equitable opportunities to vote,” he continued.

The statement, described as “nonpartisan,” does not directly address certain laws, especially in Georgia, Texas, and other major states where Republicans seek to restrict access to voting.

Wednesday’s statement was a sign of solidarity after a week-long battle between Republicans and a small Georgia-based corporate group and speaking under public pressure.

According to The New York Times, three companies, including Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and The Home Depot, refused to add names. All three are based in Georgia and reported that they were “worried about the blowback they received after the previous voting statement, but didn’t feel the need to speak again.” ..

This is the latest hot letter from the company last month.

A few weeks ago, CEOs and other high-ranking leaders of more than 100 companies, including Target, Snapchat and Uber, issued an official statement against measures to deny voters the right to vote. The letter was organized by the Civic Alliance, a coalition that “recognizes strong democracy as good for business,” according to its website.

Another letter from black executives, released in late March, accuses Republicans of explaining it as a deliberate attempt to limit the number of black Americans voting in major states. By doing so, I challenged my fellow corporate leaders more powerfully.

