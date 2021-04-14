Announcing a New Platform for Cerebral Blood Flow-Med-Tech Innovation





NovaSignal, a medical technology and data company specializing in cerebral blood flow assessment, aims to provide clinical teams with important real-time information about cerebral blood flow to guide diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. Launched the NovaGuide2 platform.

The platform is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing clinical practice, with NovaGuide 2 Intelligent Ultrasound, which autonomously captures blood flow data to identify brain diseases and illnesses, and dynamic test data. Includes NovaGuideView, which provides secure cloud-based access for.

Using NovaSignals FDA approval, CE Mark, and robotic ultrasound technology, NovaGuide 2 Intelligent Ultrasound is an integrated AI-driven brain ultrasound solution that provides clinical teams with evidence to guide patient diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Neurosurgery Director, Westchester Medical Center. ChiragGandhi: The automated NovaGuide expands the ability to treat patients with ruptured aneurysms by providing the ability to monitor vasospasm day and night. Ultrasonography ensures that changes such as embolism and decreased blood flow are being monitored to keep the patient up to date.

The cloud-based NovaGuideView, populated with data from NovaGuide, aims to reduce treatment time with on-demand access to dynamic test data. Interactive applications improve clinical team coordination and reduce time to intervention with secure access to study snapshots, video, audio, and reports. Designed by data security experts, NovaGuideView allows NovaGuide 2 intelligent ultrasound data to be uploaded, stored in a secure HIPAA-compliant cloud, and instantly viewed on your clinical team’s personal device.

Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal, said: Technology, data, and AI are changing the way care is managed and improving patient outcomes. Cerebral blood flow data collected via an AI-driven robotic ultrasound system is of great value to clinical teams striving to reduce time to treatment. Our technology allows us to easily and quickly identify the presence of events that cause a stroke by looking directly at the brain. NovaSignal’s mission is to unleash the power of blood flow data.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos