Coinbase is coming out-will this further differentiate cryptography?





The two forces of Coinbase’s direct listing, coupled with continued bullish execution across the crypto market, underscore the position that crypto is in a position to continue its breakout year.

Getty

Getty Images

This may be easy to overlook in the current market, but the original idea and concept of cryptocurrencies was to develop a true alternative to government-issued (and controlled) fiat currencies. With institutional investment and interest in various blockchain and crypto assets applications growing rapidly, especially since 2019, it is easy to predict that the future of crypto assets will be an investable asset rather than a currency option.

Moreover, perhaps inconsistently, Coinbase’s direct listing 1) holds the key (custodian) on behalf of its clients, and 2) most of its revenue from transaction fees and fees (like previous existing brokerage firms). Get It may be a factor in accelerating the acceptance and mainstream use of cryptography. As mentioned earlier, blockchain and encryption are highly innovative technologies with a variety of applications, but they require integration and duplication with existing financial structures.

Given these developments and the success of these events occurring at the same time, it’s easy to simply expect the entire crypto asset to continue to develop as yet another investable asset class.

Simple but incomplete. The truth is, of course, more complex and multifaceted, so let’s take a look at some of the developments that could be facilitated by Coinbase’s upcoming direct list.

Bitcoin and everyone else. Based on crypto market analysis, it should soon become clear that Bitcoin continues to be the dominant force in this area. While crypto asset space has a market capitalization of over $ 2 trillion, Bitcoin is itself a major component with a market capitalization of over $ 1 trillion. Bitcoin far outperforms other individual cryptos in terms of headlines, investment inflows and mass market perceptions.

Following the direct listing of Coinbase, it has led to increased interest and awareness of cryptography by new potential users / investors, and it is reasonable to conclude that Bitcoin will benefit from these inflows. In other words, it is rapidly becoming clear that the crypto market is diverging between Bitcoin and many other so-called altcoins.

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Due to the recent rise in comments and discussions on the CBDC, there are some items that seem wise to point out. First, governments around the world will inevitably be fully digital and potentially tokenize existing fiat currencies. It’s not yet clear if this will take the form of a crypto hybrid or some other form, but the pivot to digital payments accelerated last year or so.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, these CBDCs will be a true test of the scalability and interoperability of the underlying technologies that manage these new digital payment options. At any given time, some projects will fail, and those failures will be an example of how different countries move forward. Finally, for the CBDC to function as advertised, it must be accepted in both the country of origin and the payment method in other countries. This means that some of the concerns and doubts about political oversight and privacy concerns need to be addressed reliably to enable wider use. Anyway, the CBDC will play an increasingly important role in the development and adoption of both digital payments and potentially blockchain technology.

Altcoin extension. Altcoin may have negative implications in some circles, but in reality there will be a huge market for a range of crypto products. Obviously, Stablecoins has played the role of individuals and businesses trying to trade cryptocurrencies without the volatility of decentralized cryptocurrencies, but that is just one aspect of the potential alternative coin market.

Inspired by the new interest in cryptographic applications and the implicit legitimacy of being traded on listed exchanges, what is potentially more interesting is the potential for tokenized assets of all kinds. Opportunities associated with tokenizing both tangible and intangible assets by temporarily setting aside non-fungible tokens (NFTs) run from streaming content to commercial real estate.

The direct listing of Coinbase will certainly not only bring a splash to the equity market, but also promote further investment and interest in the blockchain and crypto asset sectors as a whole. Under the surface of these headlines, which have many headlines, this direct list is also a potentially crucial event in further differentiation of the crypto market. It’s still unclear how cryptography will evolve and be shaken exactly after the rest of 2021, but in reality, the future certainly looks dynamic and innovative.

