Google Podcasts Reach 100 Million-Download Milestones





With more people consuming podcasts than ever before, it makes sense for Google podcasts to see an increase in downloads. But it soared to a milestone of 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Not bad for an app that is just a wrapper for the Google search app that comes pre-installed on all Android devices. This means that a “download” of the Google Podcasts app will only give you access to certain parts of the search app on your smartphone.

That said, it has evolved from a minimalist player and podcast management tool to a viable option to just listen to if you haven’t bought your favorite show and moved to Spotify. This is a pretty clean experience since it started in 2018. One of the biggest bonuses is that all the programs you subscribe to are effectively linked to your Google Account so you can resume where you left off. Speakers and other smart displays with the Google Assistant.

Features such as automatic downloads and the ability to add custom URLs were welcome additions and have definitely helped increase the number of Google Podcasts downloads over the last 6 months. It’s no secret that the blockade of COVID-19 has explosively increased the sheer volume of audible niche podcasts. Being able to manage subscriptions from desktop and mobile is one of the reasons why we highly recommend the Google Podcasts app over more “full-featured” alternatives.

The fact that Google Podcasts reaches 50 to 100 million downloads in just six months is still very impressive (via Android Police). It also helps to be lightweight and completely free, with no hidden features behind paywalls. Sure, it’s not as rich in features as PocketCasts.

Google Podcasts Details:

