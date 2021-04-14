Innovations needed to solve state water problems





In summary

California needs a consistent strategy to harness an innovative spirit towards solutions that solve water security challenges.

By Danielle Blacet

Danielle Blacet is the Deputy Secretary-General of the California Municipal Utilities Association ([email protected]).

Adrian Covert Special to Cal Matters

Adrian Covert is Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the Bay Area Council ([email protected]).

Earlier this month, the camera crew reunited in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and saw a man plunge a pole into the snow. After the moment when Paul was removed and tense, Californians learned that we had another dry winter and we are in a further drought.

While these snow surveys are quaint rituals, they also remind us of little technological innovation in California’s water sector.

The reason for the action is clear.

In the last decade, California has experienced the most severe droughts of more than 1,200 years, prompting the death of trees that are fueling wildfires throughout the state. By the end of this century, scientists predict that snow cover in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California’s largest source of freshwater, will decrease by up to 65% from historical averages.

California’s water system is designed around its warm climate, gradually capturing and storing snowmelt and not preparing for long-term droughts caused by sudden floods.

Still, most Californian homes are powered by freshwater from an infrastructure that has remained essentially unchanged for nearly 100 years. Water is collected in a reservoir, transferred to a treatment facility and piped home. After use, the water flows to the wastewater treatment facility and is returned to the environment.

In this traditional journey, there are many opportunities to save water and create new water supplies.

For example, advanced sensor technology helps water managers find and repair leaks more quickly. Leaks make up up to 10% of the water used by homes and businesses. The mobile purification technology currently under development can be deployed to serve an estimated 1 million Californians who currently do not have access to clean drinking water. Advanced climate and geospatial technologies help water managers accurately predict the water supply available in cities and farms.

While many local and regional water departments throughout California have adopted these and other technologies, the state does not have a strategy to ensure widespread adoption. This is important because California hydrology is interrelated. Severe droughts in the Sierra Nevada can have a significant impact on the Bay Area and beyond.

Also, California does not have a strategy to ensure that it will lead the inevitable technological revolution in the water sector. Water technology will account for less than 1% of total US venture capital investment in 2020, of which California-based start-ups receive only a record low of 21%. Meanwhile, countries from Australia to Israel are actively promoting the growth of their water technology clusters. California’s largest water department is today participating in a Nevada-based effort to pilot and expand innovative water technologies.

That’s why our organization is proud to sponsor Senate Bill 351, the Water Innovation Act, introduced by Senator Anna Caballero, a Democrat of Salinas. SB 351 will establish a Water Innovation Office within the California Water Commission and partner with universities, local water agencies, the private sector and other stakeholders in state agencies to further promote innovation in water. Instruct to recommend changes to state laws and regulations. sector.

In California’s scenic Sierra Nevada Mountains, I enjoy snow research more directly than anyone else. More importantly, California needs a consistent strategy to harness an innovative spirit towards solutions that solve water security challenges. Passing SB351 is a good start.

