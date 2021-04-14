Thanks to Sony’s new April update, you can now save your PlayStation 5 games to your external hard drive.





The company also assured users that copying locally from an external drive is faster and more convenient than copying from the Internet or an external disk.

As an important development for PlayStation users, Sony has released an April update for PlayStation 5. This includes the addition of some important features to the next-generation console and the long-awaited feature of storing (but not playing) PS5 games in external storage. Terminal. Lack of space has always been an obstacle for PlayStation game enthusiasts. This is because even with a small number of PS5 games, the entire device space will fill up and users will want more space. The PS5 provides about 825GB of storage, leaving only 667GB of space for gaming, after considering the operating system and other important files.

Sony allows users to hide backward compatible PS4 titles on external drives. However, the same functionality was not available for PS5 games. The company said that PS5 games are also designed to run at optimal speeds only when the console's ultra-fast SSD is available, and explained why this feature is not extended to PS5 games. Therefore, the user must copy the game from the external drive to the console's main SSD before playing the game.

Therefore, PlayStation 5 game enthusiasts need to save additional PS5 games to external storage and copy them to the console SSD when they want to play. In the long run, the company may have plans to allow users to play directly from an external hard disk. The company may release good news this summer, according to a Bloomberg report.

Among other features added in the April update is the option to quickly disable in-game chat at the system level. This was actually a recurring problem with Destruction: All Stars. The user also has the option of managing the apparently loud or quiet player individually.

