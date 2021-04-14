Wages Secure $ 5 Million in Google-led Financing Rounds | Technology and AI





San Francisco-based fintech startup Wage has raised $ 5 million in a funding round led by Google’s AI venture fund, Gradient Ventures.

Subsequent investments came from 8VC, Pear Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, CoFound Partners, and executives from SoFi, Public, Zillow, and Affirm.

Infrastructure software solution providers that allow users to securely and easily share payroll data with third parties without the need to upload documents or log in reduce employers’ HR workloads. Wages were founded in 2018 and are part of the uptrend in the fintech sector.

Market competitors that also offer revenue and employment verification solutions include Plaid, Pinwheel and Argyle, and service adoption has increased significantly over the last 12 months.

Wage API

The wage industry’s leading application programming interface (API) infrastructure is reported to provide instant, direct source payroll data in a credential-free process that is as lightweight as a credit check. By leveraging direct data integration with major payroll partners, the company enables consumers to share data quickly and securely with lenders, landlords, job managers and countless other FinTech apps.

Since its launch, Wage has quietly built a network of payroll partners. Co-founders Ben Prawdzik and Shaan Patel have leveraged their experience with companies such as Gusto, Goldman Sachs, Box and Bain Capital to design a platform to meet the rapidly evolving demand for fintech space.

Wage is currently working with Amazon, Delta Airlines, Best Buy, Starbucks, Dell, Hyatt Hotels and other payroll companies covering more than 30 million employees working for tens of thousands of companies, according to reports.

Customers using the Wages API have a direct connection to the company’s integration with key payroll and HR systems, ensuring access to large payroll data with ultra-low latency. This is another part of the payroll data market that often accesses data by asking consumers to provide their payroll account username and password before deploying a bot that logs in to a consumer account via the public internet. In contrast to startups. This is a process called web scraping.

The scraping-based approach has some drawbacks compared to the Wages direct access model. Consumers often can’t remember their payroll login information, and bots often fail when payroll systems deploy scraping prevention tools or modify websites.

Payroll solution

Ben Prawdzik, CEO and co-founder of Wage, explains that historically, accessing payroll data has been a tedious process for financial service providers, consumers and employers. Our solution is comparable to a credit bureau. It completely eliminates the friction of relying on the behavior of consumers and their employers, such as uploading documents, entering data, receiving calls, and performing login flows. “

Prawdzik said Wage was designed with security and transparency at its core. The company uses enterprise-grade encryption, is compliant with Fair Credit Reporting Act, and is SOC 2 Type 2 certified. Wage does not bulk download payroll data, but instead routes the data from the payroll system to a specific consumer-approved third party only once. By comparison, credit bureau legacy solutions often store large amounts of consumer data under vulnerable security protocols and opaque consent practices.

Zachary Bratun-Glennon, a partner at Gradient Ventures, said: Many credit decisions are black boxes that penalize people with little or no credit history and fail to reach their full potential. Wage provides accurate and up-to-date payroll data seamlessly and securely. This will create a fairer and more comprehensive financial ecosystem that will enable consumers, financial services, employers and others to efficiently control the use and access of their data.

Wages have grown tremendously since the company was founded and we look forward to supporting that momentum.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos