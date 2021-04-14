Sony’s new Xperia phone claims the world’s first feature trio





(Photo: Sony)

The “world’s first” new smartphone is rarely available, but Sony was able to do it three times today with the new Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III handset.

Neil Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics, said: “Today we are announcing two new Xperia models that are important to both Sony and the industry as a whole.” Debuting the world’s first smartphone with a 4K 120Hz display and the world’s first smartphone with a variable telephoto lens. I’m proud of it. “

Both the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III include a variable telephoto lens (with dual PD sensors) up to 105mm and two focal lengths in one telephoto module, so when switching from 70mm, the focal lens and AF lens are at the same time. Works up to 105mm. The other world first appears in the form of the display used in the new Xperia 1. This is a 6.5 inch 21: 9 CinemaWide OLED panel with 4K HDR visuals, but also uses a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Xperia 5 differs and ships with a 6.1-inch 21: 9 CinemaWide OLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate, but only in FHD + (2520 x 1080), not 4K.

Internally, both phones use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip (Kryo 680 CPU and Adreno 660 GPU), a generous 4,500 mAh battery (only 30 minutes on a 50% charge), and a triple-lens 12MP camera system on the back. 8MP self-camera on the front. And because it’s Sony, you can take advantage of PS4 Remote Play, DualShock 4 controller compatibility, and game enhancer features such as new audio equalizers, optimized VC mics, and high frame rate recording capabilities.

The difference between the phones is the weight, which is 187 grams larger than the Xperia 5 which weighs 169 grams. The Xperia 1 also uses Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 6 on the back, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Xperia 5 uses only Gorilla Glass 6 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Editor’s recommendation

The third and last, the world’s first Sony claims to be related to the audio of these phones. Both are new to 360 Reality Audio, and Sony states that it will produce “realistic” audio as if it were in a live concert or an artist’s recording in the studio. Of course, to get the most out of it, you need compatible music streaming services, but they already exist in the formats Deezer, Tidal, and Nugs.net.

Both phones will be available in the US this summer, but prices have not yet been disclosed. The Xperia 1III is available in Frost Black and Frost Purple, and the Xperia 5III is available in Black and Green. Both are included in Android 11.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos